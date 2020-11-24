In a treat for astronomy enthusiasts, November 30 will see the last lunar eclipse of the year 2020.This year, the Lunar Eclipse or Upachaya Chandra Grahan will occur on Monday and will fall on Kartik Purnima. Notably, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow. Also Read - Giant Asteroid As Tall As Burj Khalifa To Make Near-Earth Approach on November 29, Is it Dangerous?

Interestingly, this is fourth lunar eclipse of this year while the last three lunar eclipses occurred on January 10, June 5, and July 4.

Timings

The Lunar Eclipse will begin on November 30 at 1:04 pm and the medieval time is at 3:13 pm.

The eclipse will end on November 30 at 5:22 pm

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

There are 3 types of lunar eclipses and the Chandra Grahan on November 30 is a penumbral one.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon align in an almost straight line. The earth blocks some of the sun’s light from directly reaching the moon’s surface, and covers a small part of the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

Can you see it?

Unfortunately, the eclipse will not be visible in the entire country as the celestial event will take place before the sunset. However, it might be visible in some of the states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Uttarakhand, while the phenomenon will be below the horizon in several major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

Australia, North America, South America, and parts of Asia will be able to view the last eclipse.