New Delhi: The world of fashion and its trends are often known for pushing its boundaries to come up with something new, glamorous and classy that not only make heads turn but also makes it difficult for the general people to understand the trend. In a similar eye-popping case, luxury brand Gucci has started selling "upside-down" sunglasses for $ 755 (Rs 55,672) which is getting largely trolled by netizens and have become a total piece of mockery over the internet.

The Italian fashion house released this 'inverted cat eye sunglasses' on its website recently describing the item as "an unconventional take on the '50s and '60s inspired cat eye frames."

The product description on the website read, "An unconventional take on the '50s and '60s inspired cat eye frames, these sunglasses are presented with an inverted design that created an 'upside down' effect. The frames and temples are created using multiple layers of black and white acetate. Enameled floral details and a petite 'Gucci' logo further enrich the design."

Soon after its release, netizens could not just keep calms and started mocking the high-end fashion label for the newly designed eyewear. The brand also tried to lure shoppers with free delivery within a day. However, social media users could not help but poked fun at the item’s bizarre design as shoppers started sharing their confusion over the design, with one person even saying it would make them feel “uncomfortable”.

The mocking episodes began when people started sharing screengrabs and images of the product from the fashion brand’s site. Similarly, an Iranian-American writer, named Porochista Khakpour posted a series of tweet along with a photo of the glasses where she shared her disbelief over the products price and asked, “Gucci, why are we doing this?”

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, another person joked, “These designers are quarantined and going mad,” as another wrote, “I wonder if Gucci ever stopped to think that just because they “could” doesn’t mean that they should.”

I wonder if Gucci ever stopped to think that just because they “could” doesn’t mean that they “should” — TP3191 (@treypence1) December 9, 2020

Let us have a look at some other funny reactions from Twitterati:

Gucci are usually ahead of the game with fashion, but ladies could have had the Dennis Taylor look 30+ years ago. pic.twitter.com/yXxwGIq218 — Andrew (@officialDB3K) December 11, 2020

I saw this the other day. I’m not sure if I’ve outgrown fashion or if fashion has just outgrown us all pic.twitter.com/7YzD1a5uTj — Nina (@_NinaLu) December 10, 2020

#Gucci is selling inverted sunglasses aka “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah” for ₹55672 !!! Really @AsitKumarrModi sir,

you should’ve copyrighted it 🙃👓 pic.twitter.com/1qU7aqvze6 — Shivasis Mohanty (@ImShivasis) December 13, 2020

Gucci sells upside-down sunglasses for ₹55,672 and I’m wondering who is buying these things. pic.twitter.com/apdSymTLTA — Tushar Kant Naikॐ♫$ (@TusharKant_Naik) December 13, 2020

They coming for my brand pic.twitter.com/RzByfYKmIv — Sabrina (@Sabrinak3n) December 10, 2020

So, what do you think of these ‘upside-down’ eyewear by Gucci? Would you like to try this?