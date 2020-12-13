New Delhi: The world of fashion and its trends are often known for pushing its boundaries to come up with something new, glamorous and classy that not only make heads turn but also makes it difficult for the general people to understand the trend. In a similar eye-popping case, luxury brand Gucci has started selling “upside-down” sunglasses for $ 755 (Rs 55,672) which is getting largely trolled by netizens and have become a total piece of mockery over the internet. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wears a Yellow Saree by Raw Mango Worth Rs 1,24,800, Looks Brighter Than The Sun
The Italian fashion house released this 'inverted cat eye sunglasses' on its website recently describing the item as "an unconventional take on the '50s and '60s inspired cat eye frames."
The product description on the website read, "An unconventional take on the '50s and '60s inspired cat eye frames, these sunglasses are presented with an inverted design that created an 'upside down' effect. The frames and temples are created using multiple layers of black and white acetate. Enameled floral details and a petite 'Gucci' logo further enrich the design."
Soon after its release, netizens could not just keep calms and started mocking the high-end fashion label for the newly designed eyewear. The brand also tried to lure shoppers with free delivery within a day. However, social media users could not help but poked fun at the item’s bizarre design as shoppers started sharing their confusion over the design, with one person even saying it would make them feel “uncomfortable”.
The mocking episodes began when people started sharing screengrabs and images of the product from the fashion brand’s site. Similarly, an Iranian-American writer, named Porochista Khakpour posted a series of tweet along with a photo of the glasses where she shared her disbelief over the products price and asked, “Gucci, why are we doing this?”
Meanwhile, another person joked, “These designers are quarantined and going mad,” as another wrote, “I wonder if Gucci ever stopped to think that just because they “could” doesn’t mean that they should.”
Let us have a look at some other funny reactions from Twitterati:
So, what do you think of these ‘upside-down’ eyewear by Gucci? Would you like to try this?