Foraying in professions that are typically considered male-dominated, women are now slowly shattering stereotypes and making their mark. In a first, a woman was on Monday appointed to drive an ambulance in Tamil Nadu, as Chief Minister K Palaniswami flagged off 118 as part of an initiative to strengthen emergency services in the state.

M Veeralakshmi was appointed driver of one of the newly launched '108' ambulances and it is a 'first' in the country, a government release said. The 30-year-old, a mother of two, was earlier working as a cab driver.

"I applied for the job since there was a vacancy and I felt I could clear the interview. Only later I came to know I am the first woman in the field," Veeralakshmi told The Hindu.

“Being a driver, I have no fear of the road. But I did not want to drive only for the sake of income. I wanted to serve people in some way, and hence wanted to become an ambulance driver,” she added.

Ninety ambulances equipped with life-saving medical equipment, 10 high tech vehicles for use by 10 government blood banks for transporting blood collected in camps and 18 ambulances donated by an entertainment television channel group for anti-COVID tasks were flagged off.

On March 24, Palaniswami had announced in the Assembly that to further strengthen the 108 ambulance emergency services, 500 new ambulances would be dedicated to the state at a cost of about Rs 125 crore. To implement it, in the first phase, 90 ambulances and 10blood collection vehicles at an estimated cost of Rs 20.65crore and Rs 3.09 crore respectively were procured.

(With PTI inputs)