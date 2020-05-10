Who would have thought that Mother’s Day 2020 amid COVID-19 quarantine could even have bright side since it locked down parents with their children for a couple of weeks, who are otherwise running around the clock in different directions. Spending hours of quality time and doing household chores together, one has been forced to admit that working or not, our mommies have been the silent unpaid contributors of the economy who taught us and beautifully brought us up while pursuing challenging careers or giving up their dreams for family commitments at home. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Google's Interactive Doodle Goes All Crafty, Allows You to Make Virtual Card And Mail it to Mommy

Taking Mother’s Day as an excuse to count the innumerable unconditional sacrifices of the Alpha, netizens across social media platforms were seen going all emotional. On Sunday morning, they flooded Twitter with rosy messages of ‘Happy Mother’s Day’. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020 Movies: 10 Feel-Good Bollywood Films to Help Your Mom Unwind And Have Some Peace

While one user wrote, “To all mothers out there… Biologically or emotionally You guys are the epitome of love & are rocking motherhood! Smiling face with halo God bless you always… #HappyMothersDay”, another tweeted, “#HappyMothersDay This world is so cruel Mother gives her whole life to their childs and they give only one day for their mother. Any day doesn’t seems like day without Mother.Red heart” and yet another shared, “Our moms are our superheroes and biggest supporters, but we usually don’t tell them enough how much they’re appreciated. On her special day, tell your mom how much she means to you with these heartwarming messages about motherhood. #HappyMothersDay” sic. Also Read - Sadhguru's Message on Mother's Day: Beauty of Motherhood is in Inclusion | WATCH

Check out Twitter's heartfelt wishes on Mother's Day 2020 here:

The Mother’s Day date varies every year and falls on the second Sunday of May. This year, the day is being celebrated on May 10. The first Mother’s Day celebration began in the US when a woman named Anna Jarvis requested to make it a holiday because her mother wished so before her death. Jarvis took up the initiative and held a memorial in the year 1908, three years after her mother’s death at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia.

Though, she herself did not attend it, she sent a telegram to the attendees highlighting the significance of the day. She believed that a mother is, “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world.” Anna Jarvis’s request to make it a holiday was denied initially in 1911 but US started observing the day to show gratitude to their mothers.

In 1941, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday. As per another story, it is believed that it is celebrated in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Arab countries, the day is celebrated on March 21, which is also known as Spring Equinox.

Wish All The Mommies Out There A Very Happy Mother’s Day!