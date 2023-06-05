Home

‘Macaroni Samosa’: Another Bizarre Food Experiment Haunts Internet | Watch

Another Bizarre Food Experiment Haunts Internet. (Photo/Instagram: @ dillikachaska)

Crispy samosa holds a special place as one of the most beloved Indian street foods. It has also earned the reputation of being an all-time favorite tea-time snack. What makes samosa truly remarkable is its widespread availability, ranging from office canteens to street-side vendors.

Traditionally, samosa features a delectable filling of potatoes and mouthwatering spices, enclosed within an all-purpose dough. However, in a bizarre trend of food experimentation, street vendors have been attempting different and peculiar fillings for this beloved snack.

The internet was previously haunted by videos showcasing these strange and repulsive food experiments, such as the gulab jamun samosa or the palak paneer samosa.

Recently, a video showcasing a new variation of samosa filled with macaroni has emerged, tormenting the internet and prompting netizens to demand justice for the snack.

In the viral clip, a person can be seen holding a samosa, breaking it open to reveal the unexpected filling of macaroni.

Watch The Bizarre Video Here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilli ka chaska | Food Influencer (@dillikachaska)

This peculiar combination of two snacks, macaroni and samosa, has sparked outrage among netizens, who are literally begging street vendors to cease experimenting with this beloved snack and return to the traditional potato stuffing.

The clip was shared on Instagram by user @dillikachaska, accompanied by the caption, “Kaha gya aloo ko dhundho” (Where did the potatoes go?).

Since its sharing, the clip has garnered thousands of views and likes, provoking users to express their opinions in the comment section. Most users are seeking justice for the samosa, urging a return to its traditional form.

Here are some interesting comments

‘Justice for jab tak rahega samosa me aloo song,’ a user commented.

Seems like someone has cursed the most loved snack of all time,” the second user commented.

“Whenever I eat pasta Samson i really miss potato,” the third user said.

“This tastes awesome… Not every experiment fails!,” said another user.

“Not a normal samosa,” commented another.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

