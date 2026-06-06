‘Made in Pakistan’ product in India? Pune woman spots label on bedsheet after washing, probe on

A woman’s claim that a bedsheet bought at a religious fair revealed a "Made in Pakistan" label after washing has triggered a police investigation.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/made-in-pakistan-product-in-india-pune-woman-spots-label-on-bedsheet-after-washing-probe-on-8437994/ Copy

‘Made in Pakistan’ product in India? Pune woman spots label on bedsheet after washing, probe on | Image: X

‘Made In Pakistan’ Label Discovered On Bedsheet In Pune: A woman in Pune claimed that a bedsheet she bought at a religious fair carried a ‘Made in Pakistan’ label that became visible only after washing. The claim has triggered a police investigation. The woman from Chinchwad said she purchased the bedsheet from a vendor at the Sankashti Chaturthi fair near the Morya Gosavi Temple complex.

Woman Claims The ‘Made In Pakistan’ Label Appeared Only After Washing The Bedsheet

The woman claimed that the ‘Made in Pakistan’ label was not visible at the time of purchase, but after washing the bedsheet at home, the label became visible.

After finding the label, she recorded a video and shared it on social media platforms, questioning how the product manufactured in the neighbouring country sold at local market in Maharashtra. The video quickly went viral on the internet like wildfire, prompting authorities to take notice.

Viral Video Prompts Police Probe; Special Team Formed

After the video went viral, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took cognizance and initiated an investigation into the matter. A special team has been formed which will investigate the origin of the product and how it will reach at the fair.

The police team also written a letter to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and requested to take necessary action against the vendor if any violation are detected.

The woman claimed that she purchased the bedsheet on Wednesday during Sankashti Chaturthi fair.

Case Comes A Day After Similar Maharashtra Crackdown

It is to be noted that the incident comes a day after police nabbed three people in Maharashtra’s Sambhajinagar district for allegedly selling ‘Made in Pakistan’ products.

Officials are trying to trace the origin of the bedsheet, identify its supplier and determine if a supply chain is involved.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.