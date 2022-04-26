New Delhi: When you visit a restaurant or an eatery you expect to be given the best of services along with the best food and beverages. This becomes even more anticipated when you have been frequenting a particular food joint for years, maybe even decades.Also Read - AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC Crashes Out of Tournament, Suffers 6-0 Drubbing Against Al-Shabab

But how would you feel to learn that your much-loved and so much frequented eatery has been preparing your favourite food and snacks that you have relished a lot and savoured with a "Yummy" feeling in a toilet? Yes, you read it right, TOILET!

Recently, an eatery in Saudi Arabia was shut down by the authorities after they discovered it has been preparing samosas and other snacks in toilets for more than 30 years.

The Jeddah Municipality, following a tip-off regarding the unhygienic, unhealthy, and unprofessional activities, raided a residential building where the eatery was operating for almost three decades, reported Gulf News which also reported that the restaurant was also using expired food materials like meat and cheese to prepare cuisines and some of the edible items were dated back two years.

To add insult to injury, many insects and rodents were also spotted at the site and the workers at the eatery had no health cards and were violators of residency laws.