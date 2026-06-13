Madhur Virli’s rape joke goes viral days after Rs 370 biryani remark at Pranit More’s standup show; netizens say, ‘Authority please take note’

Comedian Madhur Virli is facing backlash over viral 'Rape' joke after Pranit more show controversy.

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Madhur Virli's rape joke goes viral days after Rs 370 biryani remark at Pranit More’s standup show; netizens say, 'Authority please take note'(Photo Credit: Instagram/ ANI)

Trending news: Just days after Gurugram-based web developer Himanshu Jangra faced backlash for his ‘Rs 370 biryani’ remark at Pranit More’s standup show, another controversial video is going viral on social media platforms, sparking debate on sensitive topics such as consent, privacy, objectionable and obscene gestures, and rape. A user on Instagram with the handle mahek_dhameja has posted an old clip of the stand-up comedy in which comedian Madhur Virli makes jokes about “cuddling after rape.” While laughter could be heard in the background, this clip is facing backlash on social media platforms and from netizens.

Also Read: Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani controversy explained: How a viral crowdwork clip turned into a major debate on consent, comedy and accountability | ViralCheck

Why is this viral clip making controversy?

The short reel is from stand-up comedian Madhur Virli’s 2024 show ‘Love & Latex.’ In the viral clip, Virli could be heard joking about rape cases. He stated that out of 10 rape instances, nine of them involve rape, while the remaining one involves the victim’s murder after the sexual assault. He then presents a hypothetical scenario in which, after the assault, the victim asks the perpetrator about “cuddling,” leading the perpetrator to respond violently and kill her.

How have netizens reacted to it?

This short reel is facing backlash across the platforms. Several people have expressed their anger on social media platforms. Some social media users termed it insensitive and derogatory towards women. “Call him out ASAP,” wrote one user.

Another user stated, “Its audience laughing scares me.” A user commented, “Authority please take note.” Expressing anger and disapproval on the comment, “What a shame these people are in the society.” “Disgusting comedian,” added another user.

Also Read: ‘Biryani is dinner, not consent’: Zomato denies viral ‘Rs 370 biryani bhejdu pop-up notification claim amid Pranit More’s standup show row

Case registered against stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra

The Maharashtra Cyber police have registered a case against stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others for allegedly disseminating “obscene and objectionable” content on social media, and summoned them for an inquiry, an official said on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. More and Jangra are at the centre of a controversy over remarks made during a comedy show in Gurugram that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman. The case was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station here following preliminary probe into viral video clips from the show hosted by More, said a cyber police official, PTI reported.

(With PTI Inputs)