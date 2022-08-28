Dhar: With ravages of time a lot has been buried deep into the soil where many building stand tall now. History speaks of rich civilisations that were once flourishing on Indian lands. This was again proven true when few daily labourers unearthed a treasure trove from a by gone era while excavating a dilapidated house of in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. As many as 8 labourers who were engaged in the excavation process had illegally kept the antique coins, gold chains all worth Rs 1 crore and distributed amongst themselves. Police have now apprehended the labourers.Also Read - Ruins Of Mandu: A City Of History, Heritage, And Love Now Lost In Time In Madhya Pradesh

UNEARTHING TREASURE

According to a report by Dainak Bhaskar, the labourers were working at a house in Chitnis Chowk, Nalchha Darwaza near Dhar. While working on site they recovered about 103 antique coins and old gold ornaments worth more than Rs 1 crore from a wall. According to reports one of the labourers used the treasury to pay off his loan and even bought a bike. This purchase and settlement of gold coins, chains and old ornaments within themselves tipped off the police in Dhar and strict action will be taken against them.

Reportedly the house belonged to Shivnarayan Rathod whose house is built in two parts. In one part the family , who were unaware of the case, live and the construction was going on the other half. The labourers where excavating for reconstruction of the dilapidated portion for about a month when they made the discovery and kept it a secret.

More details are awaited about the goods recovered from officials.