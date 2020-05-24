A departmental inquiry along with an investigation was opened and an assistant engineer working in the Agar Malwa City centre suspended after Madhya Pradesh Electricity Department gave a bizzare response to a complainant. The Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Ltd suspended the engineer after Harish Jadhav complained about inflated electricity bill but the department blamed it on the government. Also Read - 'Mass Migration From Villages Occurred Under Congress': Mayawati Attacks Sonia Gandhi-Led Party

As per a report in India Today, the resident of Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh had received a bill of more than Rs 30,000 after which he filed a complaint online and received an application ID in return. Logging in the next day on Madhya Pradesh Electricity Department website to check the status of his application, Harish was shocked to see the complaint marked “closed” with a remark that reportedly read, “Agar bill mein chhoot paana hai to BJP ko hataana hai. Congress ko laana hai. 100 rupay me 100 ka aana hai (If you want a cheaper bill, then remove BJP from power, bring Congress to get Rs 100 bill).” Also Read - Passengers Coming by Flights to Madhya Pradesh Will be Scanned For COVID-19 on Their Arrival

The incident comes to light ahead of the Agar Malwa Assembly seat by-election. The seat got vacant in January this year after the death of Manohar Camelwal, BJP MLA from Agar-Malwa. The assistant engineer was sacked after Jadhav again complained to the electricity department along with the collector office. Also Read - What if You Got 2-3 Days Notice Before Lockdown Was Announced, Rahul Gandhi Asks Migrants | Watch Video

On another note, Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases. According to an official data, the state on Saturday reported 201 new cases. With nine new fatalities, the death toll in Madhya Pradesh is at 281. While 3,267 people have been cured of COVID-19, the current number of coronavirus patients in the state are 6,371 with the highest number of cases in Indore (2,933), 1,191 in Bhopal and 531 Ujjain.