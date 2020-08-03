Indore: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court laid out a rather bizarre condition for granting bail to a man, accused of molesting a woman. The court also asked the man to give Rs 11,000 to the woman as part of a customary offering made by brothers to sisters on the occasion and seek her blessings. Also Read - Mumbai Serial Molester Caught on Camera Kissing, Groping Women; Arrested
In the order, the court said, “The applicant, along with his wife, shall visit the house of the complainant with rakhi thread/band on August 3 at 11 am with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come.”
The man named Vikram Bagri is accused of entering the 30-year-old woman’s house in Ujjain, around 55 km from here, on April 20, and was charged under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.
Bagri has also been ordered to give Rs 5,000 to the complainant’s son to buy clothes and sweets.
Well, Twitterati was furious after this bizarre order which again belittled the sufferings of the woman and reduced the punishment to a mere Raksha Bandhan exercise, without considering the victim’s feelings: