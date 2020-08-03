Indore: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court laid out a rather bizarre condition for granting bail to a man, accused of molesting a woman. The court also asked the man to give Rs 11,000 to the woman as part of a customary offering made by brothers to sisters on the occasion and seek her blessings. Also Read - Mumbai Serial Molester Caught on Camera Kissing, Groping Women; Arrested

In the order, the court said, “The applicant, along with his wife, shall visit the house of the complainant with rakhi thread/band on August 3 at 11 am with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come.”

The man named Vikram Bagri is accused of entering the 30-year-old woman’s house in Ujjain, around 55 km from here, on April 20, and was charged under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

Bagri has also been ordered to give Rs 5,000 to the complainant’s son to buy clothes and sweets.

Well, Twitterati was furious after this bizarre order which again belittled the sufferings of the woman and reduced the punishment to a mere Raksha Bandhan exercise, without considering the victim’s feelings:

“The applicant, along with his, wife shall visit the house of the complainant with Rakhi thread on August 3, 2020, at 11 AM with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the Rakhi band to him…” The court is sending the molester to the *victim’s* house. Only in India. https://t.co/TdcRjttlhO — Pooja Desai पूजा देसाई (@poojadesaid) August 2, 2020

A rakhi can't stop the molester from molesting her again(life isn't Bollywood).

This is disgusting.

Imagine how that girl will feel while tying rakhi to that devil.

But again what else to expect from an Indian court. — Mahir Abbas (@MahirAb55100380) August 2, 2020

This is wrong on so many levels.

Why should molested tie Rakhi to molester?

Why would it be ok to have the molester become part of the family?

What if the molester had molested a child too young to tie a Rakhi?

What next?

Friendship band for harassment?

Roka for attempted rape? — MobeenRaza_Official (@mobeenrb) August 2, 2020

What the hell… Brother sister relationship is pure…Rakhi is a promise to protect eachother from every evil …How can a girl tie rakhi to her molester..what kind of judiciary it is? — Tania Mitra (@Taniithebong) August 2, 2020

Executives ban Apps to scare foreign enemies. Judiciary asks victim to tie a rakhi to a molester. Incredible India !! — Dr Achambit Santra™ (@5trillion_jumIe) August 3, 2020

How would a survivor feels when she has to tie a rakhi to her molester. That's punishing her. — Sajithra சஜித்ரா (@sajithra) August 3, 2020

What a landmark judgement! Suppose the lady does not want to tie the Rakhi to him? Is the MP High Court going to compel the woman to do so? Is the token Rakhi going to change the molester’s feelings towards the woman or vice versa?Hypocrisy! — Usha Padiyar (@UshaPadiyar) August 3, 2020

How insensitive and moronic is this. HC thinks a molester will respect Rakhi. Woww. Courts have gone mindless. — IAmTheOne (@Iamtheo09526921) August 3, 2020

Why should a woman tie rakhi to her molester? What a sick and illogical order. The molester should be behind the bars. #MadhyaPradesh — AntiCorruption (@CorruptRulingIn) August 3, 2020