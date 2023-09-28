Home

MP HORROR: Murder Witness Stripped, Whipped With Belt And Forced To Bark Like Dog | WATCH

A young man was beaten with a belt and forced to bark like a dog in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. A video of the incident has gone viral.

New Delhi: A horrifying video has emerged from Madhya Pradesh showing a half-naked young man being whipped with a belt and forced to bark like a dog by two men in a forested area in the state’s Datia district. The purported incident is nearly a year old, however, the video went viral recently following which the police took cognizance and launched an investigation.

In the video which has gone viral on social media platforms, a half-naked man can be seen on his knees with a dog leash around his neck. One of the accused can be seen grabbing the victim by the hair and the leash tied around the victim’s neck while the other viciously thrashes him with a belt.

The assailants also forced him to behave like a dog and bark on command, the shocking video showed.

Madhya Pradesh – Datia, “Anand Yadav and Rishabh Dangi” took a young man to the forest, put a leash around his neck, made him bark like a dog, then stripped him naked and beat him with a belt. pic.twitter.com/mRZRRrKDAf — Aarif Kirodi (@aarifkirodi) September 28, 2023

According to the police, the victim was a witness in a murder case and was kidnapped and assaulted by the two accused when he refused to change his testimony. The shocking incident, they said, occurred around a year ago.

A senior official said the police tracked down the accused and questioned them after the video was brought to their attention.

Upon questioning, the accused claimed that the incident took place a year ago, however, the neither the victim nor his family had reported the crime at the time, the official said.

Police said they have contacted the victim’s family and urged them to register a case in this connection so further action can be taken against the accused.

They said the main accused is a known history-sheeter from Uttar Pradesh. The two men have been identified as Anand Yadav from Simara village in Jhansi and Rishabh Dangi, Datia- Jhansi SP Pradeep Sharma, adding that the victim, a resident of MP’s Indore, also has a previous criminal record.

