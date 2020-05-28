The Madhya Pradesh Health Department has decided to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on first-time violaters of home quarantine norms in order to check further spread of the Coronavirus in the state. Also Read - Chess Keeps Ticking, Moves Online Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A large number of people, including migrant labourers from outside the state, have been returning home, all have been put under quarantine – a large number of them who are in home quarantine, instead of institutionalised ones – have been found to breach protocol

This could further increase the already surging number of cases of the pandemic in the state that has so far reported over 7,000 cases.

State Health Commissioner Faiz Ahmad Kidwai on Wednesday directed all district magistrates to seek the consent of all those who have been home quarantined. Those who violate the home quarantine for the first time will be fined Rs 2,000. If found violating again, they will be sent to the quarantine centre immediately.

While the returnees are being quarantined in the buildings of government institutions, many are kept in quarantine at their home. People not following the guidelines of home quarantine increase the possibility of spread of infection.