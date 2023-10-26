Home

Viral

Can CPR Work On A Snake? MP Cop’s Heroic Act Has Answers | WATCH

Can CPR Work On A Snake? MP Cop’s Heroic Act Has Answers | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Atul Sharma is seen trying to revive the unconscious snake, giving it CPR in the viral video.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Madhya Pradesh Viral Video: A police officer in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh is being showered with praise by animal lovers after a viral video showed him giving mouth-to-mouth Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to an unconscious snake and presumably saving the reptile’s life.

Trending Now

According to reports, the snake had ventured into a pipeline in a residential area. Upon discovering the snake, the residents tried to remove it from inside the pipe, however, the snake did not budge, following which the locals poured pesticide-laced water down the pipe in an attempt to kill it. The snake apparently ingested the poisoned water and lost consciousness.

You may like to read

When the panicked residents called the cops, Constable Atul Sharma arrived at the scene, located the snake and started checking it for signs of life. In the video, Constable Sharma, who fashions himself as a “self-taught snake rescuer”, can be seen examining the snake to check if it was breathing.

Next, Sharma, who claims to have rescued over 500 snakes in the past and credits the Discovery Channel for teaching him how to to this, is seen trying to revive the unconscious snake, giving it CPR by blowing into its mouth.

The cop can also be seen sprinkling water on the snake as people ask him to wash the reptile’s body which was doused in pesticide-laced water. Soon, the snake regains consciousness and Sharma can be seen lovingly caressing the reptile.

Watch the viral video here:

A Madhya Pradesh constable administered CPR to a snake that had lost consciousness due to pesticides. Video: Local18. pic.twitter.com/pEHgM3PNHG — STELLA (@BrownKhaleesi) October 26, 2023

The policeman ‘heroic’ act has gone viral on social media with animal lovers and activists heaping praises upon him. However, experts are not so sure if Sharma’s CPR had any role in reviving the snake. Veterinarians and reptile experts stated that mouth-to-mouth resuscitation would not have any effect on the reptile and the snake most likely regained consciousness of its own after briefly being dazed by ingesting pesticide-laden water.

However, regardless of if it helped the snake or not, Atul Sharma’s selfless act and love for animals cannot be denied and deserves high praise.

Talking to newsmen, Sharma credits his snake-saving skills to the Discovery Channel which he religiously follows. The policeman claimed he has saved over 500 snakes in the past 15 years, using skills he learnt from watching the Discovery Channel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.