New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh police has received numerous praises soon after a video clip went viral of them making two men squat on a busy road in order to punish him for allegedly sexually harassing women on streets. Also Read - Vijay Raaz Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: Am I Not The Victim Here?
In the video, the men can be seen doing sit-ups and then being made to walk along the roads holding their ears while being hit by sticks on their legs and back by the police personnel. Also Read - Tanushree Dutta Says She's Proud of Kangana Ranaut For 'Fighting The Good Fight'
The incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas region was reported by news agency ANI on Twitter and the state police’s new way to punish abusers for harassment was hailed by netizens. Also Read - How #MeToo Flagbearer Tanushree Dutta Accepts Regular Job While Nana Patekar Gears up For His Screen Comeback
Watch the video here:
And now, let’s see some of the reactions from people: