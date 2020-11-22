New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh police has received numerous praises soon after a video clip went viral of them making two men squat on a busy road in order to punish him for allegedly sexually harassing women on streets. Also Read - Vijay Raaz Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: Am I Not The Victim Here?

In the video, the men can be seen doing sit-ups and then being made to walk along the roads holding their ears while being hit by sticks on their legs and back by the police personnel. Also Read - Tanushree Dutta Says She's Proud of Kangana Ranaut For 'Fighting The Good Fight'

The incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas region was reported by news agency ANI on Twitter and the state police’s new way to punish abusers for harassment was hailed by netizens. Also Read - How #MeToo Flagbearer Tanushree Dutta Accepts Regular Job While Nana Patekar Gears up For His Screen Comeback

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Police make two persons do squats in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas for allegedly sexually harassing women on streets. (21.11.2020) pic.twitter.com/hNFGZ1J8U4 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

And now, let’s see some of the reactions from people:

Hat’s off to the police officials,actions like this is needed here. To cure these kind of harassment we all have stay stong together and have to take small steps everyday. — Priyamvada (@Priyamv25160666) November 22, 2020

well deserved punishment. police must shame them by publishing therir photos in streets such people must be given real trearment — Amalakhya Bardhan (@AmalakhyaB) November 22, 2020

It is good act by the police, those who always misbehave or eve-teaser to women !! — Raj Kumar Panda (@RajKuma79927433) November 22, 2020

Good, police must be vigilant always unlike stereotypes of reaching on spot after the incident 🙏🏼 Kudos @MPPoliceOnline 🙏🏼 — Manish Kumar (@ManishK43564791) November 22, 2020