‘Dog’ at public hearing? Madhya Pradesh protester uses unique costume to highlight stray menace in Khandwa | Viral video

Deepak (Mullu) Rathore, the Leader of Opposition in the Khandwa Municipal Corporation, arrived at the public hearing accompanied by a person in a dog mask.

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A man wearing a dog mask went a Jan Sunwai in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. Image Credit: @HateDetectors/X

In a bizarre incident, a man wearing a dog mask was brought to a public hearing in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa in a peculiar protest over the alleged irregularities in the municipal corporation’s dog sterilisation drive. During the weekly public hearing (Jan Sunwai), Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Deepak Rathore brought a man dressed as a dog. His complaint led officials to assure him that a committee would be formed to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action.

What did the video reveal?

Rathore turned up at the public hearing with a person in a dog mask. A police officer stationed at the entrance tried to prevent them from entering, sparking a brief exchange. Officials inside later intervened and directed the police to allow them in.

He initially approached municipal corporation officials over the issue, but they could not offer a satisfactory explanation, he said. He then filed a complaint citing data on the growing stray dog population and increasing dog-bite cases.

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According to Rathore, 13,225 dog-bite cases were reported in Khandwa over the last four years. He claimed that the civic body had spent over Rs 40 lakh on sterilisation drives, but the number of stray dogs continued to increase.

In an unusual protest against the growing menace of stray dogs, a man arrived at a public hearing at the Khandwa Collectorate dressed in a dog costume. The protester used the unconventional demonstration to draw the attention of officials and locals to the issue of stray dog… pic.twitter.com/Mfjr4B7Q4t — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) August 19, 2026

Rathore used a person in a dog mask to make his point during the protest, alleging corruption in Khandwa’s stray dog sterilisation programme. He claimed the ‘dog’ had undergone sterilisation but later fathered six puppies, questioning the effectiveness and implementation of the programme.

“If lakhs of rupees were truly spent on neutering dogs, why has the stray population not dropped, and why are bite cases rising?” Rathore questioned, emphasizing that the issue directly impacts public safety rather than being a mere administrative matter.

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Rathore handed over a memorandum to ADM Kashiram Badole, demanding a comprehensive probe into the financial and technical aspects of the sterilisation programme. He sought an investigation into the tender allocation, the agency’s eligibility, payment records and on-ground verification of sterilised dogs.

He further called for an FIR against officials or contractors found responsible for any fraudulent billing or rule violations. ADM Kashiram Badole, meanwhile, assured Rathore that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated.

Internet reactions

The protest’s unusual appearance quickly caught the eye of social media users, several of whom commented on the use of a dog costume during the demonstration. One of the users wrote, “Brother, that’s quite a unique way to protest”, meanwhile another said, “Yes, this is the right way.”

“Madhya Pradesh and its unique protests,” a third user remarked. The unusual protest also drew humorous reactions online. One user called it a “creative way” to highlight the issue, while another said it was certainly “hard to ignore.” A third joked that the costume ensured the message caught everyone’s attention at the hearing.