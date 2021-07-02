Guna: In a major goof-up, a 65-year-old woman who works as a domestic help, has been slapped with a Rs 2.5 lakh electricity bill in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna. Notably, Rambai Prajapati lives in a shanty and uses electricity for just a bulb and a table fan. Earlier, she used to get a bill of Rs 300 to 500 every month. However, due to the lockdown, the woman could not deposit the bill for two months and this time she received a bill of Rs 2.50 lakh. Also Read - Viral Video: China Rolls Out World's Glass-Bottomed Sky Train, Offers Stunning 270-Degree Views | Watch

Shocked to see the high electricity bill, the woman reached the electricity department’s office to get it rectified, but to no avail. The old woman claimed that she daily waits for the officers under a tree outside the office but no one pays any heed to her.

“I earn my living by working as a maid in other’s houses. I have a bulb and a table fan in my house. My bill has come to Rs 2.5 lakhs. I have been coming to the electricity department for the last several days, but there is no one to listen,” Rambai told News 18. Further, she also said she had approached public representatives and even the Guna collector but her problem wasn’t solved.

A similar incident was reported in February when an 80-year-old man received an electricity bill of nearly Rs 80 crore. Shocked to see the bill, Ganpat Naik was rushed to a local hospital after he complained of high blood pressure, all because of a clerical error by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).