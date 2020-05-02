Singer Madonna says she plans to “breathe in the COVID-19 air” after testing positive for antibodies. Also Read - Trending News Today May 02, 2020: Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte: Duchess Kate Middleton-Prince William Share Pictures of 5-Year-Old Delivering Meals Amid COVID-19 Without Wearing Mask

The 61-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video that she called “Quarantine Diaries No. 14”, reports people.com. Also Read - COVID-19: India Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 2,293 Cases, Total Count Now 37,336, Death Toll 1,218 | 10 Points

“I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” Madonna said in the clip, in which she uses a typewriter. Also Read - Trending News Today May 02, 2020: So Surreal! After Himalayan Ranges Seen From Jalandhar-Saharanpur, World's Third Highest Peak Kangchenjunga Now Visible From West Bengal's Siliguri

She added that she plans to spend some time out of her house.

“So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, I’m going to roll down the window and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining,” she said in the video.

She concluded by saying: “Here’s the good news: tomorrow’s another day and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently.”

View this post on Instagram #staysafe #staysane A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

Madonna also shared a few photos on her Instagram Story, with “#staysafe” and “#staysane” written on them.