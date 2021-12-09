Chennai: With timely alertness, a bus driver in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district saved the lives of at least 30 passengers by side parking the vehicle just moments before he succumbed to a heart attack. Arumugam, the 44-year-old driver was driving a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus en route Arappalayam to Kodaikanal with 30 passengers on board, on Thursday morning, when he felt an intense pain in his chest and stopped the bus.Also Read - Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Air Marshal Manvendra Singh to Head Tri-Services Inquiry, Rajnath in Parliament | Full Statement

As per reports, the bus departed from Arappalayam at 6.20 a.m., and soon after Arumugam complained of chest pain to the conductor of the bus Bhagiyaraj and somehow parked the vehicle on the roadside before collapsing. And by the time, the conductor called an ambulance, Arumugam had died.

TNSTC Deputy Commercial manager, Madurai, Yuvaraj said, "Arumugam had 12 years of experience as a driver with TNSTC and his exemplary action of parking the bus on roadside thus saving 30 lives will always be remembered. He has left behind two daughters."

The body of the deceased driver was transferred to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for post-mortem and Karimedu police registered a case and an investigation has commenced. Police said that Arumugam’s family was informed before the body was shifted to GRH.

