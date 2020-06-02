Madurai: Forty-six year old C. Mohan’s phone has been ringing continuously ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned about him in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme. Also Read - Mann ki Baat: From COVID-19 to Locust Plague, Here's PM Modi's Message to All Indians | Top Highlights

“I have lost count of the number of calls I have received. It could be over 250 calls,” Mohan told IANS.

During his Mann ki Baat programme, Modi said Mohan, who owns a salon in Madurai, had spent his entire savings to help people in distress during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Shri Mohan ji runs a salon in Madurai. Through sheer hard work, he had saved five lakh rupees for his daughter’s education. But he spent the entire amount in the service of the needy and the underprivileged in these difficult times,” Modi had said on Sunday.

According to Mohan, he had saved the amount for his daughter M. Nethra’s education. She is now in eighth standard.

“Originally, we were from Ramanathapuram district. We came to Madurai twenty years ago and set up the shop,” Mohan said.

He said it was Nethra who was very much moved by the people’s distress during the lockdown and urged to help them.

Then Mohan dipped into his savings of Rs 5 lakh and donated essentials to about 600 families. This he did despite the fact that his salon was closed for two months as part of Covid-19 lockdown and he had no income during that period.

According to him, the money could be saved later also but help for the people in distress had to be rendered immediately.

On Monday, a steady stream of visitors – media and others – were at his home to wish him.

At a time when corporates are demanding the lenders to write off part of their loan/interest dues, Mohan’s gesture is nothing but appreciable.