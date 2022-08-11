New Delhi: Amid fears of a looming recession, companies are limiting their expenses by slowing down hiring and laying off employees. The latest to join the bandwagon was an Ohio-based marketing agency called HyperSocial. The company had to fire a number of employees owing to a ‘decision made in February’.Also Read - Viral Post: Mumbai Man Shares Food Order Bills From Zomato And Restaurant; Comparison Triggers Debate

After laying off employees, Braden Wallake, the CEO of HyperSocial posted a photo of himself crying, elaborating on how a few employees had to be sacked after he decided to stop selling their main services and focus on selling another service- one that's higher priced. In his viral post, Wallake blamed himself and asserted people who were laid off could still have been there if better decisions had been made.

"So, I just want people to see, that not every CEO out there is cold-hearted and doesn't care when he/she have to lay people off. "I know it isn't professional to tell my employees that I love them. But from the bottom of my heart, I hope they know how much I do. Every single one. Every single story. Every single thing that makes them smile and every single thing that makes them cry. Their families. Their friends. Their hobbies," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Wallake’s post garnered more than 20,000 likes and 6,200 comments. Read his full post below:-



His post did not go down well netizens and they lambasted him for shedding crocodile tears. ” “Crocodile tearms, we sick from such ppl pretending human!” said a LinkedIn User.

Check Out Some Other Reactions Here:-

CEO lays off employees and posts a crying pic on LinkedIn. This is peak lunacy. pic.twitter.com/pt5oEBz7lM — Peter Yang (@petergyang) August 10, 2022

LinkedIn is not a real place. This CEO laid people off and posted a picture of himself crying about the decision. I wish I was making this stuff up 😂😂😂😂 — Enjoyment Enthusiast (@KingSweetiee) August 10, 2022

Later, Wallake posted another message on LinkedIn and defended his decision to post the thread and pushed back on suggestions that he publicly name the fired employees.

“Hey everyone, yes, I am the crying CEO. No, my intent was not to make it about me or victimize myself. I am sorry it came across that way. It was not my place to out the employees’ names publicly”, he wrote.

“What I want to do now, is try to make better of this situation and start a thread for people looking for work,” he added.

On the other hand, Satya Nadella-run Microsoft decided to sack around 200 employees — this time from one of its customer-focused R&D projects. The recent layoffs have also impacted contracted recruiters across several locations, a post on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn read. This comes as fear of recession has gripped workers from the corporate and business world. Experts have also warned about the probability of struggling days as the economy across the world has slowed down owing to the pandemic.