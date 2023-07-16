Home

‘Maggi Noodles For Rs 193 At Airport’: YouTuber’s Post Goes Viral, Netizens React

YouTuber Sejal Sud shared a picture of a Rs 193 bill on Twitter she paid for Maggi noodles that she bought at an airport.

One user asked for a 2- minute silence.

Maggi Noodles For Rs 193 At Airport: There used to be a belief in our country that those with a lot of money or the elite class use aircraft as a means of travel since air travel is very expensive. Even though a lot has changed on the ground and the number of people opting for the aerial route has gone up substantially. Not only is air travel more affordable but timesaving as well.

But there is a flip side to it as YouTuber Sejal Sud shared a picture of a Rs 193 bill on Twitter she paid for Maggi noodles that she bought at an airport.

HERE IS THE POST

I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price 🥲 pic.twitter.com/oNEgryZIxx — Sejal Sud (@SejalSud) July 16, 2023

Now the post is going viral and for obvious reasons.

Sejal Sud Tweeted: “I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price 🥲”.

Her post received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Debjit B @debjit012: I guess this maggie is made on aviation fuel!!!!! Just may be!!!

Sejal Sud @SejalSud You never know

Samra Junaid @SamraJunaid: Transportation cost and maintenance

Sejal Sud @SejalSud: Maggi ka 🥲

Ashish आशीष Lakhotia @Ashish27279042: It’s selling at 250 in Indigo flights as well … AAI needs to put a cap on the rates for consumers to survive their pockets & hunger as well

Sejal Sud @SejalSud: True

Abh Singh @AbhSingh16: Why you bought then😀?

Sejal Sud @SejalSud: I was hungry since 2 hours 🤷‍♀️

Nishant Mody @modynishant: To recover rent and salary of staff cooking maggi! And earn profit on top of it!

Dr. Manish Narnaware @DrManishIAS: Its the cheapest you can get. Even airlines don’t follow rules and regulations

