The quarantine is seriously egging people to come up with bizzare food combinations as after Nutella biryani, Twitter is being engulfed by a debate on maggi pani puri. Yes, you read that right and we can already feel some of the eyebrows and smiles going up simultaneously. Also Read - Act of Kindness or Interfering With Food Chain? Twitter Debates as Video of Man Rescuing Deer From Python Goes Viral
Setting the Internet on frenzy, a Twitter user Bunny shared a picture featuring maggi noodles stuffed inside a batasha or gol gappa or pani puri as it is called in different places across India and served in a ceramic bowl. The user simply captioned it, “Maggi Pani Puri” and soon the Internet broke with a flood of reactions while the picture trended viral. Also Read - 'Rahul Dubey is an American Hero': Twitter Hails Indian-American Man Who Sheltered 75 Protesters From Police During George Floyd Protests
After Gulab Jamun Pav, Kurkure Milkshake and Nutella biryani, the latest fusion food dish is keeping netizens on the edge. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, while one user wrote, “STOP BRINGING THAT PANI PURI AND MAGGI PIC ON MY TL EWWWWW (sic)”, another tweeted, “Actually.. I think pani puri maggi is a great idea. I think anything maggi is a great idea (sic)” and yet another called it her brunch.
Check out Twitter’s mixed reactions on maggi pani puri here:
Would you try this new… ummm… scrumptious dish?