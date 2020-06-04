The quarantine is seriously egging people to come up with bizzare food combinations as after Nutella biryani, Twitter is being engulfed by a debate on maggi pani puri. Yes, you read that right and we can already feel some of the eyebrows and smiles going up simultaneously. Also Read - Act of Kindness or Interfering With Food Chain? Twitter Debates as Video of Man Rescuing Deer From Python Goes Viral

Setting the Internet on frenzy, a Twitter user Bunny shared a picture featuring maggi noodles stuffed inside a batasha or gol gappa or pani puri as it is called in different places across India and served in a ceramic bowl. The user simply captioned it, “Maggi Pani Puri” and soon the Internet broke with a flood of reactions while the picture trended viral. Also Read - 'Rahul Dubey is an American Hero': Twitter Hails Indian-American Man Who Sheltered 75 Protesters From Police During George Floyd Protests

After Gulab Jamun Pav, Kurkure Milkshake and Nutella biryani, the latest fusion food dish is keeping netizens on the edge. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, while one user wrote, “STOP BRINGING THAT PANI PURI AND MAGGI PIC ON MY TL EWWWWW (sic)”, another tweeted, “Actually.. I think pani puri maggi is a great idea. I think anything maggi is a great idea (sic)” and yet another called it her brunch.

Check out Twitter’s mixed reactions on maggi pani puri here:

STOP BRINGING THAT PANI PURI AND MAGGI PIC ON MY TL EWWWWW — र α s h i. (@rashisingh02) June 4, 2020

Actually.. I think pani puri maggi is a great idea. I think anything maggi is a great idea. — emotional support parmesan (@_drongo) June 3, 2020

My Brunch – Pani Puri with Maggi pic.twitter.com/JhJHzaLbfW — chandraparivaar (@chandraparivaar) June 4, 2020

Ketchup on watermelons , Maggie in pani puri . What the fuck is wrong with people ? — Chinmayee Desai (@chinmayeedesai) June 4, 2020

The other day my brother asked me to choose between pani puri and maggi and I couldn’t…I guess that’s not required anymore. https://t.co/uJ4RTsiUkr — bhavikaa. (@lilAlia_x) June 3, 2020

Here to celebrate such ferocious, and unapologetic brilliance! I am Shipping!!! ♥️ https://t.co/q8ArfqPe8J — Hammerhead Bat Campaign Manager #ItsHammerTime2020 (@Kushanarchy) June 4, 2020

It’s an offense not only to pani puri but to Maggie as well pic.twitter.com/UFiHboRe5A — It’s all Nehru’s Fault (@Chakhna18) June 4, 2020

It’s a maggi and puri bro!! You don’t put Pani in that!! And I feel it would taste really good — (@Simxtweets) June 4, 2020

How can you do this ?

To the Maggi ?

To the Pani Puri ?

To the bowl ?

To our eyes ?

To the already stressed world ? https://t.co/JVoG67lHhr — Chaoster (@Inglorious_Engg) June 3, 2020

Maggi in Pani Puri!?

This experimenting with food has to stop soon.

Very soon! — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) May 4, 2016

Would you try this new… ummm… scrumptious dish?