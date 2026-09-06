‘Maggot in chicken’: Greater Noida customer shares video of alleged KFC food contamination

An X user alleged that a piece of KFC fried chicken bought in Greater Noida West contained a maggot. The claim sparked a strong reaction online, with KFC India responding to the post.

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Maggots were found inside a chicken piece in KFC's Greater Noida West outlet. Image Credit: @averycommonman1/X

A meal at a KFC outlet in Greater Noida West turned unpleasant when a customer reportedly found a maggot inside his fried chicken.

X user @averycommonman1 posted pictures and a video of what he claimed was a maggot inside KFC’s deep-fried chicken. According to the user, he made the discovery at the KFC outlet in Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida West.

“Horrible @KFC_India. Just got an insect inside your deep-fried chicken, seriously not acceptable at all,” he wrote in the post.

Horrible @KFC_India …just got insect inside your deep fried chicken.. seriously not acceptable at all .. location – gaur City mall , Greater Noida West, uttar pradesh,

Time : 2:30pm, 5 Sept 3026 pic.twitter.com/BLrpoZ820d — scubidu (@averycommonman1) September 5, 2026

The video shows what appears to be a maggot inside the fried chicken. Finding something like this in food that was served ready to eat has left the incident especially unsettling.

The post soon went viral on X, prompting strong reactions from users over the alleged discovery. KFC India also responded to the post after it caught the company’s attention.

KFC responds to the claim

“Hi, our apologies for the disappointment caused. Please drop in your order ID so our team can contact you to address your concern,” KFC India said in its response.

The company has not publicly confirmed what was found inside the chicken or explained how the object may have ended up there. While the claim awaits verification, the images and video have left viewers with one immediate reaction: disgust.

Internet reactions

The post has garnered lots of views on social media. One of the users commented, “Non vegetarians are okay consuming a whole ass Bird but not an Insect? What kind of hypocrisy is this? FYI birds consume insects and worms for their dinner, so technically they’re mostly built of insects and maggots. Good luck using your brain wisely.”

Another user wrote, “It seems KFC staffs are not well trained in India. My experience was bad too. Location is Ambattur estate, chennai. Tables are not cleaned properly. Called the staff three times to clean the table but the attitude was very poor. Too lazy and no customer service. The table was oily even after cleaning.”

A third user wrote, “KFC is absolutely dogshit in India. Had a bucket 4/5 years ago oh god it smelled terrible never ate there again.” Another user, “Just now we can imagine how stale this meat would be.”