While most of us in Northern India are shivering and tugging at our blankets because of the cold weather, there are several places in the world which are way colder. Temperatures in several places in Russia's Siberia have now dropped to record lows, as much as -45 Celsius, something we can't even imagine! Every year, Siberia makes international headlines for the extreme cold that the region experiences and this year is no different.

One such picture shared by a Siberian resident, depicting the atrocity of the bone-chilling cold has left people stunned. A Twitter user shared a picture of how his noodles and egg were frozen in the air as it was -45C, in his hometown Novodibirsk, Siberia.

Twitter user, @olegsvn shared the jaw-dropping picture and wrote, ”Today it’s -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novodibirsk, Siberia.”

Watch it here:

Today it's -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novodibirsk, Siberia. pic.twitter.com/EGxyrRqdE2 — Oleg (@olegsvn) December 27, 2020

The picture has gone viral on social media, and Twitterati had a lot of shocked as well as hilarious responses to it. Many wondered if Oleg could actually eat his food or not. Here are some reactions:

Later, he shared another tweet, describing how he survived the cold weather:

Actually, when I was in Army and at night temperature dropped to -57C ( -70.6F), we couldn't ignigh gasoline. WS quite hard to start a fire.

Well, we burned wooden fence during that cold night to survive:) — Oleg (@olegsvn) December 29, 2020

As per RT.com, Russia’s Hydrometeorological Center has forecast that Western and Central Siberia will see temperatures as low as -50 celsius before the end of the year, around 20 degrees lower than the typical December cold. According to Roman Vilfand, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, extreme cold is also a consequence of climate change, pointing out that “global warming is not only high temperatures, but also a large amplitude of variability.”