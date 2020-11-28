New Delhi: Over the past few days, the visitors of various beaches in Maharashtra have been amazed to spot a spectacularly glowing ‘blue tide’ when the waves hit the shoreline. This tide that produces a magical fluorescent bluish glow made its first appearance on Tuesday night in Mumbai’s famous Juhu beach, Devgad beach in Sindhudurg, Velas beach in Ratnagiri and Murud beach in Raigad along Maharashtra’s coastline. Also Read - Mumbai: Two Women Drown While Swimming Off Juhu Beach

This natural phenomenon is called bioluminescence and appears when luminescent marine life colours the sea in a deep shade of blue. Also Read - Sand artist pays tribute to Pulwama terror attack victims

Shaunak Modi, the director of Coastal Conservation Foundation said that , the 'blue tide' was spotted at 11:45 pm on Tuesday at Juhu Koliwada. This fluorescent occurrence is described as 'neeli machli' (blue fish) by the locals, he said.

Bioluminescent waves at Juhu last night. Magic! — Shaunak Modi (@Pugdandee) November 25, 2020

He said, “This is a recurring phenomenon which is caused by a bioluminescent plankton called Noctiluca scintillans, commonly known as sea sparkle. While smaller blooms may be harmless, slow moving larger blooms may cause severe hypoxic conditions that result in fish die-offs in an area.”

Sea sparkle (Noctiluca) blooms have been in the news and continue to intrigue us every time we see them. But what's behind this pretty glow, really?

— Marine Life of Mumbai (@MLOMumbai) November 27, 2020

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, bioluminescence has been an annual occurrence along the west coast since 2016 during the months of November and December. In 2016, the phenomenon was spotted for nearly two weeks.

According to E Vivekanandan, consultant and scientist, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, the phenomenon is characterised by the emission of light produced by phytoplanktons (microscopic marine plants), commonly known as dinoflagellates. The light is produced through a series of chemical reactions due to luciferase (oxidative enzymes) protein.

“This occurrence could be taking place along several areas on the west coast during this time of the year,” he said.

Bioluminescence has also been observed across the coastline of many beaches in the world such as Indonesia, the USA, the Maldives, Vietnam, Australia and many other countries.