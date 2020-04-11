Maharashtra has received a surprising number of applicants who are ready to join the healthcare department when the country is dealing with a huge health crisis due to the growing spread of the coronavirus. The state government received 15,500 applications within 72 hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested the retired healthcare professionals to join the forces once again in the fight against COVID-19. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor to be Questioned by Lucknow Police Over FIR After Lockdown, Read on

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the CM's appeal in Maharashtra has met with a huge response and people from all walks of life have sent in their applications. While the CM only asked the retired healthcare professionals to come back to work, even young working professionals who don't belong to the department have sent in their applications. The report in the daily suggests that apart from nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians, teachers and young people who are employed in different sectors in well-paying jobs have expressed willingness to quit their existing jobs and help the healthcare professionals at the time of the crisis.

On Friday, Maharashtra emerged as India's worst-hit state with 1574 recorded cases of the coronavirus. 208 new cases were reported in Mumbai alone that took the total number of the COVID-19 cases to 993 in the city with 64 deaths.

The state government is planning to utilise every hand that has been extended for help. As mentioned in the campaign to spread awareness about COVID-19, these people joining healthcare forces are being called ‘Covidyoddhas’. The government will be assigning tasks to all these individuals on the basis of their domain of expertise.

The right time to show unity and kindness is this!