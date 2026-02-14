Home

Viral

Maha Shivratri: Shiva Tandava of 2 divine energies, Lord Shiva and Maa Kali electrifies internet | Watch viral video

Maha Shivratri: Shiva Tandava of 2 divine energies, Lord Shiva and Maa Kali electrifies internet | Watch viral video

Maha Shivratri: The viral video shows the powerful Shiva Tandava being performed by two artists with grace. scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram @currenthubb (videograb)

Viral News: Maha Shivratri is a widely celebrated occasion for the Hindus. The festival holds cultural significance for people. From the popular ‘bhaang’ derived from the cannabis plant to Shiva tandam, the devotees enjoy every ounce of it. During this time, one such video showing the amalgamation of Lord Shiva’s energy and Maa Kali has gone viral. The powerful performance has taken the internet by storm. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows the powerful Shiva Tandava being performed by two artists with grace. The strong dance performance has given goosebumps to the people online. It shows the amalgamation of two divine energies, Lord Shiva and Maa Kaali.

Also Read: ‘Shiva Shivam’ by Korean singer Aoora on Maha Shivratri becomes internet’s hot property | Watch viral video

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by currenthub (@currenthubb)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The viral video was shared by CurrentHubb on Instagram with the caption, “A breathtaking stage performance showcasing the powerful Tandava dance stunned viewers with its intense energy and spiritual aura. Artists portraying Lord Shiva and Maa Kali delivered a visually striking act that symbolized the eternal balance of creation and destruction. The performance featured dramatic fire elements, perfectly synchronized dance movements, and highly detailed traditional costumes that brought the divine characters to life. The passion, expressions, and dedication of the performers created an electrifying atmosphere, leaving the audience deeply mesmerized…”

Also Read: School students’ fake classroom fight on farewell day leaves internet nostalgic as people, ‘wish to relive…’ | Watch viral video

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “I wish to see the complete performance”, and another wrote, “I got goosebumps.”

The third comment read, “Extremely crazy.”

Shiva Tandava

Shiva Tandava is a divine and energetic dance form which is performed by Lord Shiva. It represents the cycles of creation, preservation, and destruction. The dance form is powerful and is performed with immense grace by people. Now that Maha Shivratri is around the corner, the video has struck a chord online.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.