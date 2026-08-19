Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Shri Ram Ki teaser: Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora casting as Sita sparks massive debate online; netizens say ‘Ghor kalyug’ – Check reactions

The teaser of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki is out, but Anjali Arora’s casting as Mata Sita has become the biggest talking point online, with netizens divided over the choice.

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Anjali Arora as Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha (PC: Twitter)

The teaser of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki has arrived, bringing another cinematic retelling of the epic to the big screen. While the teaser introduces Dev Sharma as Lord Ram and Anjali Arora as Mata Sita, it is the Sita’s casting that has grabbed most of the attention online. Anjali Arora, who became widely known after the viral ‘Kacha Badam’ trend and later appeared on Lock Upp, is making her feature-film debut with the mythological drama. The casting has left many viewers surprised, with social media quickly filling up with reactions questioning the decision.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki teaser

The teaser introduces Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki as a story centred on love, faith, sacrifice, duty, and devotion. Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film features Dev Sharma as Shri Ram and Anjali Arora as Mata Sita. The makers have chosen to focus on the emotional side of the Ramayan rather than simply presenting it as a large-scale spectacle.

For Anjali Arora, the film marks an important career move as she takes on one of the most revered characters in Indian mythology. Speaking about the role, she said that Sita represents strength, dignity, patience, and faith for her. She also said that she feels inspired by the character’s inner courage and grace.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026, ahead of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited Ramayana: Part One.

Netizens reactions to Anjali Arora as Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki teaser

Soon after Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki teaser dropped, social media users began discussing the casting choice. Several netizens expressed their disappointment and questioned whether Anjali Arora was the right fit for such a role. One X user wrote, “Hey Bhagwan, Ghor Kalyug”, another shared, “Black day for indian cinema”, another X user commented, “Kaha Mata Sitaji, Aur Kaha Badam wali girl Anjali Arora, I do not wish to accept Anjali Arora in the form of Mother Sita.”

What the hell

Mujhe laga tha wo log majak kar rahe hai par ye to sachme bana dia

Chalo sahi hai #Ramayana naa passand aane walo ko ye to bohot pasand aayega#MahakavyaShriRamayanKatha https://t.co/kcbP9NHYak — Pranjal (@pranjaldas____) August 18, 2026

Btw she is going to play the role of Mata Sita ??? Black day for indian cinema #MahakavyaShriRamayanKatha#MunawarFaruqui #AnjaliArora pic.twitter.com/jjAlgulLKn — Veeru (@realveeru_) August 18, 2026

I can’t imagine #anjaliarora as maa sita — w. (@25_vivekkk) August 18, 2026

Is that kaccha badam girl as Sita ji — Vivid Insaan (@UnboxedDrafts) August 18, 2026

Kaha Mata Sitaji Aur Kaha Badam wali girl Anjali Arora I do not wish to accept Anjali Arora in the form of Mother Sita. — Rakesh Solanki (@rakesh0052) August 18, 2026

Bhai ye sach me achche nhi laga rhe hai.

Laxman ji varun Dhawan vali smile me #MahakavyaShriRamayanKatha pic.twitter.com/Ftpdd5hg7I — Kushal Buke (@KushalBuke) August 18, 2026

She’s Anjali Arora portraying Maa Sita , she’s famous for her ……. I can’t even say. Ban this movie ASAP they’re doing just for minting some money. They don’t have any faith or they don’t even know single thing about Ramayan. Boycott this Shameless people. pic.twitter.com/9LT7JHmvfL — Vicky Rathore (@vickyRatho60996) August 18, 2026

One of the X users joked and wrote, “Finally Adipurush 2 is releasing” another commented, “Avengers doomsday khatre me hai”. Online discussions have therefore remained sharply divided, with the casting becoming one of the most talked-about aspects of the teaser.

About Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki comes at a time when audiences are already preparing for multiple big-screen interpretations of the Ramayan. Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki is taking a comparatively different route, placing the relationship between Ram and Sita at the centre of its story.

The teaser focuses on the emotional bond between the two characters and themes of faith, sacrifice and duty. Whether the film can change opinions about its casting will ultimately depend on the performances and the full story.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki is directed by Abhishek Singh. The mythological feature film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026, in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi languages.