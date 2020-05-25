New Delhi: Today, India celebrates and pays tribute to one of India’s greatest warriors- Maharana Pratap, who is famous for his battles against the Mughals. The 13th King of Mewar, the valiant Maharana Pratap dedicated his entire life in recapturing Chittor from the Mughals and sacrificed everything to bring glory to his motherland. Also Read - As Cong govt plans to review textbooks, row over Maharana Pratap in Rajasthan
Usually, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated on May 9 every year, but this year it is also being celebrated on May 25 as per Hindu calendar. On Maharana Pratap Jayanti, special processions and pujas are held, however, this year due to the lockdown, no gathering will be held to ensure social distancing.
Twitterati too remembered the tales of the brave Rajput warrior, who defined love for the nation in the most special way. Here are some tweets:
Maharana Pratap is known for the famous battle of Haldighati against Mughal Emperor Akbar, which was fought on June 18, 1576. The Mughals won the battle and inflicted significant causalities among the Mewaris but failed to capture Pratap. Although Maharana Pratap was unable to take back Chittor, he fought the Mughals until his death.
He died of injuries sustained during a hunting event on January 29, 1597, at the age of 57.