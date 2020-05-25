New Delhi: Today, India celebrates and pays tribute to one of India’s greatest warriors- Maharana Pratap, who is famous for his battles against the Mughals. The 13th King of Mewar, the valiant Maharana Pratap dedicated his entire life in recapturing Chittor from the Mughals and sacrificed everything to bring glory to his motherland. Also Read - As Cong govt plans to review textbooks, row over Maharana Pratap in Rajasthan

Usually, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated on May 9 every year, but this year it is also being celebrated on May 25 as per Hindu calendar. On Maharana Pratap Jayanti, special processions and pujas are held, however, this year due to the lockdown, no gathering will be held to ensure social distancing.

Twitterati too remembered the tales of the brave Rajput warrior, who defined love for the nation in the most special way. Here are some tweets:

Today is Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap's 480th Jayanti as per Hindu calendar. He chose to eat rotis of grass but didn't surrender his religion, his motherland, his pride to Akbar.

May we learn from his undefeated courage, self respect & patriotism!#MaharanaPratapJayanti🚩 pic.twitter.com/H6OHAnjnhx — गीतिका🚩 (@ggiittiikkaa) May 25, 2020

My Heartiest wishes to Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap's 480th Jayanti.

The saga of Maharana Pratap, a statue of immortal valor, eternal patience and patriotism, will continue to inspire us like a lamp pillar for ages and ages.#महाराणा_प्रताप_जयंती#MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/18vkeULyyi — Hitesh Bhati🇮🇳 (@IamHiteshB) May 25, 2020

Celebrating and learning from Maharana Pratap's undying spirit of never giving up on his Jayanti (third day of Jyeshta). #MahaRanaPratapJayanti #maharanapratapjayanti2020 pic.twitter.com/ruYKLIqOgY — 𝔸𝕧𝕚 𝕊𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕙 (@AviSingh1999) May 25, 2020

Tribute to Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap on 480th Jayanti, a Great warrior with high Morals and determination for motherland.#महाराणा_प्रताप_जयंती#MaharanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/MOdSukHeof — Ram Pratap Singh (@RamPrat77705020) May 25, 2020

Best wishes to Maharana Pratap Singh Jayanti, a symbol of freedom and valor, under whose rule Mewar was never enslaved. #maharanapratapjayanti2020 #MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/FWuTOV5Nbo — kunwar Manoj singh🇮🇳 (@kunwarmanojsin) May 25, 2020

Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Remembering the courageous son of Mewar who fought till his last breathe for the pride of her motherland. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020! #MahaRanaPratapJayanti2020https://t.co/66lmn1QBTp pic.twitter.com/tvYmhalSDK — India Tweaks (@indiatweak1) May 25, 2020

The legends and tales of Maharana Pratap define the richness and royalty of the Rajput tradition in India. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.#MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/Meup7Y7coi — Shiv Sharma (@shivsharmaIND) May 25, 2020

#MaharanaPratapJayanti The legends and tales of Maharana Pratap define the richness and royalty of the Rajput tradition in India. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.#MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/bzESYBPnnJ — #चौकीदार Yuvraj Singh Rathore (@Yuvraj721) May 25, 2020

My Heartiest Wishes on Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap's 480th Jayanti The saga of Maharana Pratap, a statue of immortal valor, eternal patience and patriotism, will continue to inspire us like a lamp pillar forever #महाराणा_प्रताप_जयंती#MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/8ebhzmBUMk — Manish Chandra Singh (@ManishSinghRj1) May 25, 2020

#MahaRanaPratapJayanti

Maharana Pratap Jayanti–The king who was protected the Nation, Dharma, Culture and Freedom of this country by sacrificing his life ! This is a holy remembrance of his valour ! pic.twitter.com/NYjfnXAnwA — Sanjit Pandit (@SanjitPandit13) May 25, 2020

Maharana Pratap is known for the famous battle of Haldighati against Mughal Emperor Akbar, which was fought on June 18, 1576. The Mughals won the battle and inflicted significant causalities among the Mewaris but failed to capture Pratap. Although Maharana Pratap was unable to take back Chittor, he fought the Mughals until his death.

He died of injuries sustained during a hunting event on January 29, 1597, at the age of 57.