Mumbai: Despite battling unimaginable hardships, Asma Sheikh, a 17-year-old girl who lives on a footpath in Mumbai has scored 40 per cent in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, conducted by the Maharashtra state board.

With no roof over her head or a private space to study, Asma still managed to concentrate on her studies. Speaking about her struggles, Asma told ANI, "I have been working very hard to be able to study. I would even use the street light in the night, just to be able to read. I usually studied during the night because it is less crowded then".

However, she mentioned that it was particularly hard to study during the monsoon season. "Yes, it's a bit difficult to study during the rainy season. But my father used to make a plastic shade," said Asma.

She also said that she was expecting to get more than what she managed to score, but is happy with her results.

Talking about her future plans, Sheikh now wants to pursue further studies in Arts and said that she will be happy to get admission in any college.

Asma’s father Salim Sheikh said, who was elated with the news said that it’s a proud moment for him. Salim does not have any fixed regular employment and makes odd sales like selling juice, corn on the streets of Mumbai.

“I came here with my father and have been living here since my childhood. I will be happy if my daughter can make her life stable and successful,” he concluded.

(With ANI inputs)