Why do phones go silent in this Maharashtra village for four hours every day?

It began when the Sarpanch, Shivdas Bhosale, observed that students were becoming glued to their mobile devices, leading to decreased focus. Scroll down to know what he did next.

Representational Image

Viral news: When it has become difficult for students to focus on their academics, a sarpanch from Maharashtra has done what no one could. The Sarpanch of Maharashtra’s Agran Dhulgaon, Shivdas Bhosale, ensured that children in his village studied for four hours every day. Bhosale witnessed challenges to cut the distractions of students, which began with the house members’ addiction to digital devices, as reported by The Better India. Over time, the fruitful results of students in the village have prompted other villages to apply the same rules.

Maharashtra’s village with a 4-hour study routine for students

A village in Maharashtra named Agran Dhulgaon follows a strict 4-hour study routine for the children. The story began when the Sarpanch, Shivdas Bhosale, observed that students were becoming glued to the mobile devices, leading to decreased focus. As a result, he came up with an idea which emerged from the village speaker system to remind the students of the 2-hour study schedule, one each at 5 am and 7 pm, as reported by the Better India.

Sarpanch goes door-to-door for students’ study routine

It wasn’t super easy for Sarpanch Shivdas Bhosale to enforce the order. Initially, the family members of the students expressed their criticism on the matter, as they too had to keep their digital devices and televisions on silent during the study schedule. However, over time, with better academic results, the villagers and students’ family members understood the importance of supporting the decision. According to the reports, the Sarpanch also makes frequent visits from door to door to ensure that students’ study is not getting compromised.

Inspiration for other villages

According to the reports, this strict study routine in the students of Maharashtra’s Agran Dhulgaon has helped the village to get great academic results. With students getting selected for multiple national scholarships, several nearby villages are also trying to follow this schedule.

