Mumbai: Gone are the days when brides would wear a shy look on their wedding day. In a video which has gone viral on social media, an Indian bride can be seen dancing to ‘Mera Saiyaan Superstar’ as she enters the wedding premises. She then walks towards her husband-to-be, who is attired in traditional wedding dress and has sunglasses on. Also Read - Making India Proud! This Maharashtra Teacher Has Won a Whopping Rs 7 Crore Prize For Promoting Girls' Education | WATCH

The bride makes some desi moves before reaching for the groom’s hand to plant a kiss. Not only that, the groom makes the ‘nazar utaro’ gesture towards her. Also Read - Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2020: BJP Suffers Setback, Wins Only 1/6 Seats; Ruling MVA Coalition Wins 4

While the video was loved by loads of people on the internet, some were quick to pass judgmental and uncalled for comments. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Seems To Lack Consistency, Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Watch the video here:

This is what people have to say:

More Marathi brides tearing through that crowd of judgmental kakus and kakas going "आमच्या वेळी नव्हतं बाई काही असं", please! https://t.co/wLGyiSKTSZ — Anagha (@uhnuhgha) December 2, 2020

True. Marathi brahmin weddings don't even see guests dancing, let alone the bride and groom. And it's true for all jaatis among Marathi brahmins. Though that sangeet thing has crept in unfortunately the day before the wedding. I don't like such non traditional additions honestly. — Rutuja (@HinduSeeker2020) December 4, 2020

Dear Indian brides please stop dancing like bar dancer at your wedding it's not cute.ok bye — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) December 3, 2020

We wish her marriage life is as good as her entry.