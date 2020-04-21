Washim: As the country continues to be under lockdown, people are devising different ways to keep themselves busy and entertained. However, a couple from Maharashtra went a step further and utilised this time to dig a well at their home to put an end their water woes, once and for all! Also Read - COVID-19: Maharashtra Reports 466 New Cases, 9 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Total Tally at 4666

Yes! In 21 days after the lockdown began, Gajanan Pakmode and his wife Pushpa dug a 25-feet deep well outside their house.

A resident of Karkheda village in Washim district, Gajanan Pakmode told ANI, ”Due to Coronavirus Lockdown we couldn’t go outside. So my wife and I decided to do something. I asked my wife to perform a ‘puja’ & then we started digging. Our neighbours ridiculed us but we continued. On 21st day we hit water at 25 feet.”

Gajanan who is a mason, used his professional skills in digging the well and was supported by his wife in the process, while his two children cheered on. They did not use any mechancial equipment and relied on hand tools for the digging work.

He said a major reason for digging the well was that the local water supply scheme is shut most of the time and

digging the well was a better option to staring at the dry tap.

“We are glad we did so, as we now have a permanent remedy for our water woes,” he said.