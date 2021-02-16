Bhiwandi: Janardhan Bhoir, a farmer and entrepreneur from Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, has purchased a helicopter worth Rs 30 crore to help him travel across the country for his dairy business. Bhoir, who recently ventured into the dairy business, is required to travel to different cities across the country and so he felt that purchasing a helicopter would make his trips more convenient. Also Read - MP Woman Seeks President Kovind's Help To Buy A Helicopter, Reason Will Break Your Heart

According to a DNA report, Janardhan says he often has to travel to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat due to his dairy business. However, not all cities have airports, so he had to travel for long hours to reach his destination. That’s when he decided to purchase the helicopter at a friend’s suggestion.

Talking to local reporters, Janardhan said, “I have to frequently travel for my business, that’s the reason I bought a helicopter. I need it often to look after my dairy buisness and farming.”

On Sunday, the helicopter was sent to his village for trial, and Janardhan offered village panchayat members to take a ride in his helicopter.

Bhoir has also made arrangements to build a helipad with a protective wall, on a 2.5 acre land, along with a garage for the helipcopter, a pilot room and a technician room.

The helicopter will be delivered to him on March 15. The rich farmer who has property worth Rs 100 crore has also a real-estate business.