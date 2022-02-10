New Delhi: In Maharashtra, a farmer expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote a ‘thank you’ note to him after he suddenly received Rs 15 lakh in his Jan Dhan bank account. Gyaneshwar Ote, a native of Paithan taluka in Aurangabad thought the Central government has deposited money in his account as PM Narendra Modi had promised Rs 15 lakh to every citizen during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1 LIVE Updates: Over 20% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

As per the reports, he waited for a few months, but when bank officials didn’t contact him, he decided to withdraw Rs 9 lakh for the construction of his home. Six months later, his dream came crashing down as he received a notice from the bank which said that the money was deposited in his account by mistake and he will have to return the full amount. Also Read - We Saw Two Boys Earlier Too: PM Modi Confident of Winning UP Polls, Praises CM Yogi For Ending Gunda Raj

Remarkably, the money was allocated to Pimpalwadi gram panchayat for development purposes but mistakenly Bank of Baroda deposited the amount in Gyaneshwar’s account. Also Read - Will Win With Absolute Majority In 5 States: PM Modi Exudes Confidence On Eve of Assembly Polls

“I thought the money has been sent by PM Modi. I have already paid back Rs 6 lakh to the bank”, the Maharashtra farmer said, adding that he is yet to return Rs 9 lakh to BOB, the amount he had spent on the construction of his house.

This is not the first such case. Earlier last year, Ram Bahadur Shah, an elderly farmer in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur had received Rs 52 crore in his bank account. Two school students of Class 6 of Katihar became millionaires. Katihar DM Udayan Mishra however claimed that it was a technical error.

Besides, a person named Ranjit Das of Khagaria district also received Rs 5.5 lakh in the bank account. Das refused to return the amount. He claimed that PM Narendra Modi had promised Rs 15 lakh to every countryman and it was the first installment. As he did not return the money, the bank had registered an FIR against him. He is currently lodged in jail.