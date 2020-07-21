Pune: People on the internet are left appalled after a video surfaced on Twitter showing a group of farmers dumping litres of milk on the road as a sign of protest in Maharashtra. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Total Shutdown in Sangli District From July 22 to 30 | Check Details
As per news agency ANI, these farmers are members of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna, a farmers’ organisation, who spilled the milk on the streets of Sangli, as a mark of protest. The organisation is demanding Rs 25 per litre as the minimum rate of cow milk and have warned of more protests if their demands are not met.
The agitators along with members of the Raju Shetti- led Swambhimani Shetkari Sanghatana stopped milk tankers and emptied them on the Pune-Bengaluru highway passing the two districts.
Talking to PTI, Shetti said they are demanding an increase in milk procurement prices by Rs 5 per litre and the benefit to be directly deposited into the accounts of milk producers. Shetti also demanded cancellation of the Centre’s decision to import 10,000 tonnes of milk powder.
“We are not happy to waste milk but the government is protecting dairies and not considering farmers’ woes,” Shetti alleged.
Watch the video here:
After the video went viral, many slammed the protest and commented that instead of spilling milk on the streets and wasting it, they could have given it to the needy and poor.
One user wrote, ”This wastage of food and milk must be banned. It must be a punishable offence. Just to flourish their politics they are wasting priceless food and milk. All these people must be arrested immediately.”
Another wrote, ”Horrendous! People who waste and disrespect food should be given strict punishment. So many homeless, poor people could have been fed with that milk.”
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has meanwhile, disapproved of the agitation and said the government is open for talks on any issue.