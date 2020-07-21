Pune: People on the internet are left appalled after a video surfaced on Twitter showing a group of farmers dumping litres of milk on the road as a sign of protest in Maharashtra. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Total Shutdown in Sangli District From July 22 to 30 | Check Details

As per news agency ANI, these farmers are members of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna, a farmers’ organisation, who spilled the milk on the streets of Sangli, as a mark of protest. The organisation is demanding Rs 25 per litre as the minimum rate of cow milk and have warned of more protests if their demands are not met.

The agitators along with members of the Raju Shetti- led Swambhimani Shetkari Sanghatana stopped milk tankers and emptied them on the Pune-Bengaluru highway passing the two districts.

Talking to PTI, Shetti said they are demanding an increase in milk procurement prices by Rs 5 per litre and the benefit to be directly deposited into the accounts of milk producers. Shetti also demanded cancellation of the Centre’s decision to import 10,000 tonnes of milk powder.

“We are not happy to waste milk but the government is protecting dairies and not considering farmers’ woes,” Shetti alleged.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Workers of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna spill milk on the streets of Kolhapur as a mark of protest. The organisation is demanding Rs 25 per litre as the minimum rate of cow milk, among others. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/BDMJSLfRtg — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

After the video went viral, many slammed the protest and commented that instead of spilling milk on the streets and wasting it, they could have given it to the needy and poor.

One user wrote, ”This wastage of food and milk must be banned. It must be a punishable offence. Just to flourish their politics they are wasting priceless food and milk. All these people must be arrested immediately.”

Another wrote, ”Horrendous! People who waste and disrespect food should be given strict punishment. So many homeless, poor people could have been fed with that milk.”

This is not a way to protest. They don't deserve any sympathy They should have allowed the calf to drink milk or given it to Customers/poor/NGOs at cost price or free. Throwing/Damaging food when many are going hungry is not acceptable — Digamber Karekar (@drkarekar) July 21, 2020

Spilling milk may not be a good idea to mark protest specifically in a country like India .

Why wastage !! distribute among poor, free of cost or donate to govt medicals with full camera coverage. — Ashok Kumar Ojha 🇮🇳 (@AshokKu67597003) July 21, 2020

Instead of wasting, they could have given it to poor people who are not getting proper food during this pandemic. — Shubham Kumar (@Atheist_kumar) July 21, 2020

Please arrest these people and make them pay double the amount of what was the cost of the milk. — Fakirmohan (@Fakirmohan20) July 21, 2020

I think they r selling milk to government. They r protesting against gov. Obviously in public per litre cost is above 50 rupees. But this is not the way to protest.

Instead of throwing milk they could have given to poor people for free in the form of protest — Dil se indian 🇮🇳Tejesh (@Tejeshswartani1) July 21, 2020

ये बहुत ही घटियापना है किसी चीज का विरोध करने का | और जितने भी लोग ये सब कर रहे है ये 100% क्रिमिनल प्रवति के लोग है जिन्हे ये सब करने मे मजा आता है और कुछ नहीं.. और न ही इनके पास कोई गाय है — Jitendra Singh Yadav (@om_jitendra27) July 21, 2020

This is not the right way of protest, please think about current situation a lot of people not getting food even once a day. But illiterate and uneducated people like these can never understand this. — Fakirmohan (@Fakirmohan20) July 21, 2020

Insult of Milk , is really going to be painful for any one .. no one forgive insult , so be here ..

watch for coming yrs ..some natural disasters will occur — KIRTI UPADHYAYA (@kprekha) July 21, 2020

Spilling milk like this should be labelled as crime. Destruction can't be a way of protest. it's shameful. — Varun Aditya – वरुण आदित्य (@Varun_Adiitya) July 21, 2020

this nonsense of spilling milk takes place every time as part of protest. it should be criminal offense in country with many kids sleeping hungry. — Sachin Yesugade (@sacchrin) July 21, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has meanwhile, disapproved of the agitation and said the government is open for talks on any issue.