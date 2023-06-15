Home

Maharashtra Girl Dances For 5 Straight Days To Set World Record

Guinness World Records said Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, 16, broke the record for “the longest dance marathon by an individual, with a time of 127 hours”.

Latur, Maharashtra: A teenage girl from Maharashtra’s Latur danced her way into record books by dancing for five straight days, a total of 127 hours, breaking the previous record of 126 hours set by a Nepalese dancer.

As per Guinness World Records (GWR), Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, 16, broke the record for “the longest dance marathon by an individual, with a time of 127 hours”. The previous record was held by Bandana Nepal, a Nepalese dancer who danced for 126 hours in 2018, GWR said.

According to GWR, Srushti began her attempt on the morning of May 29 in her college’s auditorium, which was “jam packed with supporters”, and continued till the afternoon of June 3, essentially dancing for five straight days to set the world record. After setting the record, Srushti slept for an entire day.

Lauding her extraordinary achievement, GWR Official Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar said: “There were moments of her being too tired, but her parents were by her side all the time, spraying her face with water to keep her fresh. Very impressive performance overall.”

GWR explained the rules for the remarkable feat stating that “to achieve this record, a recognized dance style must be performed to a reasonable standard, and the participant’s feet must be moving to the music at all times.”

“Srushti performed the Kathak dance style, which is one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance,” the record-keeper said.

Talking about her outstanding accomplishment, Srushti said she wanted to break this record as it was her “dream to represent India through dance.”

“I wanted to promote our Indian culture,” GWR quoted the 16-year-old prodigy as saying.

According to Guinness World Records, Srushti, who was trained in classical Indian dance by her grandfather, Baban Mane, prepared for the record attempt for 15 months.

“Mane also taught her Yoga Nidra, a form of guided meditation also known as ‘yogic sleep’ which activates delta brainwaves—associated with healing and restoring the body during deep sleep – while awake,” GWR said.

Srushti said the Yoga Nidra technique gave her “control over sleep.”

Srushti’s daily regimen during her training involved four hours of four hours of guided meditation followed by six hours of dance practice, and three hours of other exercises. During her training, the teenager barely slept for five hours on a daily basis, going to bed at 10: PM and waking up 3: AM .

As per GWR, before going for the world record, Srushti had already performed two 126-hour dance marathons at home and as such, she termed her record-breaking bid as being “not very difficult.”

During her record attempt, Srushti drank coffee to fuel her wakefulness and drank coconut water and ate chocolate to “stay fresh.”

Recalling her record-setting bid, Srushti said that the final day of her attempt was particularly hard as her body wasn’t responding and all her limbs felt frozen and in pain. But the teenager pushed through the pain and stopped only after breaking the previous record.

