New Delhi: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his wife on Sunday performed the "Kanyadaan" ritual of a 23-year-old differently-abled woman during her marriage with a 27-year-old man. The speech and hearing impaired woman is also an orphan. The marriage was held at Nagpur, in presence of many political leaders and government officials.

While Nagpur district collector Ravindra Thakre and his wife performed the father's duty for the groom, who is also an orphan with speech and hearing disabilities, home minister Deshmukh did performed the rituals of the bride's side.

Earlier in the day, Deshmukh took to Twitter to share a photo of his wife performing 'haldi' ritual of the bride on Saturday. He tweeted, "Today is the big day for Varsha & Sameer as they will tie the knot at Sadbhavana Lawn in Nagpur & start their new journey. I, along with my wife Arti Deshmukh, will be doing her 'Kanyadaan'. As a pre-wedding ritual, the Haldi ceremony was held yesterday in the presence of family."

Today is the big day for Varsha & Sameer as they will tie the knot at Sadbhavana Lawn in Nagpur & start their new journey. I, along with my wife Arti Deshmukh, will be doing her ‘Kanyadaan’. As a pre-wedding ritual, the Haldi ceremony was held yesterday in the presence of family. pic.twitter.com/OVxiD2GAyc — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) December 20, 2020

The wedding of Varsha and Sameer was also attended by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, state energy minister Nitin Raut, Padmashree-awardee Prabhakarrao Vaidya, Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane and others.

The woman was found abandoned at a railway station in Nagpur 23 years ago. She was adopted and raised at an orphanage in neighbouring Amravati district. While, the groom was found abandoned in Dombivali township in Thane district as a two-year-old.

(With PTI inputs)