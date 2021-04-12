Jalgaon: Maharashtra police has busted a mattress-making factory in Jalgaon district, which reportedly used discarded masks instead of cotton or other material to manufactures mattresses. According to a report by NDTV, piles of face masks were recovered from the premises of the mattress factory. The incident came to light when when the police station at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Jalgaon received a tip-off about the racket. Also Read - Mera Workload Mat Badhao: 'Yamraj' Walks on Streets of Moradabad, Urges People to Wear Mask | Watch

After the shocking discovery, police set fire to the piles of masks that they recovered inside the factory. A case has also been filed against the owner of the unit with the police launching a probe into the matter.

"When the officials visited the premises of the factory in Kusumba village of MIDC, they found a mattress being stuffed with used masks. A case was registered against the factory owner, Amjad Ahmed Mansoori. The police are now probing the involvement of others in the racket," Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gawali told NDTV.

With India experiencing a surge in Covid cases, mask production in India has surged from the 1.5 crore units a day capacity in March 2020. Meanwhile, India continues to break its record daily rise in COVID cases, as 1.68 lakh fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking active cases in the country to over 12 lakh, showed Health Ministry data on Monday.

With a surge of 1,68,912 new COVID cases, this is the highest ever single-day spike since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. This is also the sixth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 1 lakh daily cases.