Mumbai: Shocking visuals have emerged from a hospital in Mumbai which shows Covid-19 patients sleeping among dead bodies. The chilling videos, which sparked outrage on social media, apparently show a Covid-19 treatment ward in the Sion Hospital where at least half a dozen dead bodies wrapped in black plastic, are lying on beds next to the living patients undergoing treatment there. Also Read - Mumbai Records Over 700 COVID-19 Cases Within 24 Hours, Tally Now Crosses 10,000-mark

More so, despite being an isolated treatment centre, several persons, who don’t appear to be health workers can be seen casually moving around in the ward.

After the video went viral, people slammed the authorities and many including BJP legislator Nitesh Rane raised questions on the shoddy management of the crisis. Here’s the video: (Warning: Disturbing visuals)





In Sion hospital..patients r sleeping next to dead bodies!!!

This is the extreme..what kind of administration is this!

Very very shameful!! @mybmc pic.twitter.com/NZmuiUMfSW — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) May 6, 2020

Attacking the government, Rane termed it as “very very shameful” and said he plans to raise it in a big way with the concerned authorities, as the presence of dead bodies could threaten the health and safety of those undergoing treatment.

Criticizing the incident, citizens urged the government to take necessary action:

Dead bodies are wrapped and kept in general ward with other patients in SION HOSPITAL

WHAT type of alertness and arrangement is this

Pls some action to be taken for betterment of people who are getting admitted with the hope of recovery pic.twitter.com/UIZO3TIZ4M — khan (@khanskhan0079) May 6, 2020

There is no space left for dead bodies in Sion hospital Mumbai, Maharashtra and patients undergoing treatment are surrounded by dead bodies in their room. Can you even feel the negativity they r surrounded by?

Where r those who were trending #BestCmUddhav ? — Blunt rs (@rsBeingBlunt) May 7, 2020

Yesterday Night Sion Hospital Officials were in Denial Mode Today it's proved authentic actual status of Sion Hospital. Officials also agrees pathetic condition of Dead Bodies lying in the Ward Proper Bags not available its rapped in Plastic

I wrote to ICMR on this @NiteshNRane — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 7, 2020

After the outrage, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an enquiry into a case of mishandling of Covid-19 positive dead bodies in the city.