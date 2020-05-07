Mumbai: Shocking visuals have emerged from a hospital in Mumbai which shows Covid-19 patients sleeping among dead bodies. The chilling videos, which sparked outrage on social media, apparently show a Covid-19 treatment ward in the Sion Hospital where at least half a dozen dead bodies wrapped in black plastic, are lying on beds next to the living patients undergoing treatment there. Also Read - Mumbai Records Over 700 COVID-19 Cases Within 24 Hours, Tally Now Crosses 10,000-mark
More so, despite being an isolated treatment centre, several persons, who don’t appear to be health workers can be seen casually moving around in the ward.
After the video went viral, people slammed the authorities and many including BJP legislator Nitesh Rane raised questions on the shoddy management of the crisis.
Here’s the video: (Warning: Disturbing visuals)
Attacking the government, Rane termed it as “very very shameful” and said he plans to raise it in a big way with the concerned authorities, as the presence of dead bodies could threaten the health and safety of those undergoing treatment.
Criticizing the incident, citizens urged the government to take necessary action:
After the outrage, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an enquiry into a case of mishandling of Covid-19 positive dead bodies in the city.
Ironically, the video came on a day when Maharashtra notched a record of 1,233 Covid-19 cases with 34 deaths.