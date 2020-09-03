Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to declare 600 acres of land in Aarey Milk Colony near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai as a reserve forest and conserve it. The decision comes after a long movement by environmentalists to save Aarey forest. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt to Withdraw Cases Against Aarey Protesters in One-month Time

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who said, the forest would be the first example of a “huge jungle” being conserved at the centre of a megapolis, an official statement said.

600 acres of Aarey land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park will be reserved as forests. This will be the first instance of an extensive forest blossoming within the limits of a metropolis anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/T1zkgB6WkL — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 2, 2020

Constructions of all types, roads, slums, Adivasi pockets and government facilities will be excluded from the first phase of the initiative, the statement said. Further, the slums within the area will be rehabilitated immediately.

“Approximately 600 acres of open land being declared as forest while all rights of Adivasi communities will stand protected. Rehabilitation of slums within the area would be expedited. This would be phase 1 for which the Forest Dept will move a proposal,” Aaditya Thackeray tweeted after the decision.

The news came as a ray of hope for environmentalists and green activists who had been relentlessly working towards conservation of Aarey forest. The move has been welcomed by Mumbaikars as well:

Today, I received a message from @AUThackeray ji sharing me this good news. Finally 600 acres in Mumbai’s Aarey has been declared as RESEVE FOREST Land🌳. We need to increase more forest areas to #FaceTheClimateEmergency. Congratulations to everyone who fought for this. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ceYQ0TRrxh — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) September 2, 2020

CM Udhav Thakeray and env min Aditya make the right moves by declaring 600 acres of Aarey colony as reserved forests . Mumbaikars and environment lovers will remain forever grateful 💐💐👏🏼👏🏼💐💐 pic.twitter.com/AypjIlv5Vc — UNITED ASSOCIATION'S ANTI CORRUPTION CRUSADE (@association_w) September 3, 2020

That's great news. But we would definitely want the entire Aarey forest to be saved. Not just the 600 acres. Let's save our forest and our city! You are doing a great job and we have our hopes pinned on you. — Sharayu Jakhotiya (@Sharayu28) September 2, 2020

Thank you for protecting Aarey, the tribals & the biodiversity of the forest. We've evicted animals out of their natural habitat – treated them cruelly..& now paying with a pandemic that's enveloped the world. We must protect & co-exist with nature.🙏 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 2, 2020

Thanks dearest @AUThackeray for Protecting & giving back Mumbai it’s lungs much needed had a long fight finally happy Kudos to you & your efforts towards Environment — Asif Bhamla (@Asifbhamlaa) September 2, 2020

600 acres of Aarey Milk Colony to be declared as Forest. Credit goes to Mumbai’s citizens who fought and did not give up and yes to the Thackerays who have shown sensitivity towards the environment and the city — @claralTOI (@toi_claraL) September 2, 2020

Aaditya Thackeray further said the Forest and Environment Department has decided to apply Section 4 of IFA to approximately 600 acres in Aarey land near SGNP. This implies that it will be declared a reserve forest after a hearing for suggestion/ objections.