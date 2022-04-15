New Delhi: In a brave yet scary attempt that brings light to sad state of affairs, women in Maharashtra’s Nashik were forced to slide down into a well amid water shortage in the area. The incident happened in Rohile village in Nashik. A video shared by news agency ANI showed two women hanging onto a ladder inside a well as they pull out buckets of water.Also Read - Maharashtra Man Shoots Daughter-In-Law For Not Serving Breakfast Along With Tea in Thane

In the video, one women is seen holding onto a lower step of the ladder as she pulls out buckets of water from the well. She passes on the bucket of water via a rope to the other woman who holds her balance on a higher step. At the other end of the rope, a group of women pull out the buckets of water and place it on the ground.

#WATCH: Maharashtra |Women in Rohile village, Nashik descend into well to fetch water due to shortage of water We have to travel 2kms to fetch water from the well by getting inside it as our village doesn't have water facilities. At times, some women fall into the well, they say pic.twitter.com/P7EFhv07pO — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

The villagers said they have no other option but to go ahead with this as their village doesn’t have water facilities. They said they have to travel at least 2 kms to fetch water from this well.

“We have to travel 2 kms to fetch water from the well by getting inside it as our village doesn’t have water facilities,” they said.

Speaking about the risk factor, the villagers said, “There are times when women fall into the well.”