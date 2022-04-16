Thane: A man in Maharashtra’s Thane district allegedly killed his 40-year-old wife by strangulating her in a fit of rage because the food she served to him for breakfast was very salty, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday morning in Phatak Road locality in Bhayandar East, following which the police arrested the accused.Also Read - Ralia Effect: Animal NGO Names Pair of Rescued Horses After Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

"The man, identified as Nilesh Ghagh, 46, strangulated his wife, Nirmala, to death around 9.30 am after having his breakfast. He was angry as the 'khichadi' cooked by her and which she served to him in the breakfast contained too much salt," an official of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.

The accused strangulated his wife using a long piece of cloth. After being alerted, the police reached the spot and sent the woman's body for post-mortem to a local government hospital.

The police are ascertaining if there was any other provocation for the attack, and have registered a case against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Navghar police station in Bhayandar.

A similar incident had occurred on Thursday in which a woman was shot dead allegedly by her father-in-law apparently after the latter got annoyed when the victim did not serve him breakfast along with tea. The 42-year-old woman, a resident of the Rabodi locality, suffered bullet injuries in her abdomen and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Friday morning, police said.