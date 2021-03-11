Puri: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Thursday, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a spectacular scuplture of Lord Shiva at Puri beach in Odisha. The colorful sand sculpture of Lord Shiva features a message that read, “Omm Namah Shivaya.” Taking to his Twitter handle this morning, Padma Shri awardee Pattnaik shared several pictures of his art with the caption, “Omm Namah Shivay….On the occasion of my sand art at Puri beach in Odisha.” Also Read - Do Not Forward Happy Maha Shivratri Messages, Help The Needy: Sonu Sood Makes an Important Point

Soon after he posted the photo on his Twitter handle, it went viral and is being widely shared over various social media platforms. The post has garnered over 25,000 likes and has been retweeted by nearly 3,000 social media users. Pattnaik has also posted a video of his sand art at the beach and is earning lots of praises online.

Have a look at his Lord Shiva sand sculpture here:

On the auspicious occasion of #MahaShivaratri .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #OmNamahShivaya pic.twitter.com/v60KzU0lpe — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 11, 2021

Now, let’s have a look how people reacted to his splendidly beautiful art:

