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Main sasural nahin jaungi because size matters; Bride wont go with groom cos she wants XL: Watch Viral Video

‘Main sasural nahin jaungi’ because size matters; Bride won’t go with groom cos she wants XL: Watch Viral Video

In India, marriage is not only a very special occasion but also a treat, or like a festival, celebrated by the families of the bride and groom and the close relatives and friends.

There are many ceremonies and rituals that have become customary. (Image: X)

New Delhi: In India, marriage is not only a very special occasion but also a treat, or like a festival, celebrated by the families of the bride and groom and the close relatives and friends. Celebrations and festivities are integral to marriages, especially in North India. Many ceremonies and rituals have become customary, deeply ingrained in our age-old traditions. It is impossible to imagine a wedding without these many rituals. And why not? It is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for the bride and the groom, which they will relish for many, many years.

Going ahead, some rituals are held before the D-Day, on the D-Day, and just after the D-Day. Here we will talk about the post-marriage custom that has found its mention in a lot of literature, stories, context, and varied content galore. It is the moment when the bride leaves her parents’ house and departs with the groom to her in-laws’ house. Well, that is what it has been. Mostly, the journey is covered in a decorated car. The video that we are sharing with you today is on these lines. The video shows a bride trying to fit in a car that would ferry her and her husband. Even after repeated attempts, she is not able to fit in, and this situation creates a brouhaha as the poor guy pleads with her, but she asks for an XL vehicle. After much ado, she comes up with a solution. She calls an XL vehicle and drives off with her man.

Watch The Video Here

The video is shared on X by Wasim Ahmed @TheWittyWasim with the caption: “Chandigarh Wedding’s XL Bidaai Moment. A wedding bidaai in Chandigarh turned dramatic when the bride’s heavy and wide lehenga wouldn’t fit into the vintage car the groom had brought.” When the lehenga is XL size, the car should be XL size too ”

Credit respective owners pic.twitter.com/Wdt8OSSRdL — Wasim Ahmed (@TheWittyWasim) March 1, 2026

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The video has received yippee comments. Sharing a few with you.

Wallah Habebe @ComeinDubai: Bhai ka Shadi to sach me Yaadgaar ban gya Dulhan ka lehenga + XL Cab ka Chemestry life time memorable ban gya

Wasim Ahmed @TheWittyWasim: It is true—sometimes, a moment occurs in life that becomes truly memorable.

नई सोच @NayiSochHQ: Look, Guru-ji—I’ve got neither a big heart nor a big car, and there’s absolutely no hope that anything of the sort will happen in the future either. In short, you could say my life is a total mess—and yet, the fact that I still manage to pull girls? That’s something I’m damn proud of.

Wasim Ahmed @TheWittyWasim: Brother, when you go to pick up your bride, make sure you take a slightly larger car—otherwise, she might just book a cab and leave on her own!

Sajid Tyagi @ItyagiSajid: It looks as though the bride did not like the car, which is why she is deliberately making such an excuse.

Wasim Ahmed @TheWittyWasim: Nah, bro—the car was small, man!

Fareeha Wasim @TheFAREEHAwasim: Now, that really turned out to be a bizarrely unique send-off! The takeaway here is: if the lehenga is XL, the car should be XL too.

Wasim Ahmed @TheWittyWasim: If the lehenga is that big, one ought to bring a pickup truck instead.

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