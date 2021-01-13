New Delhi: In a bid to mark the occasion of Makara Sankranti, an artisan from Hyderabad has used gold and silver to craft miniature versions of a kite and face mask. He made the art pieces to offer to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati as kite flying is a major part of the festival of Makara Sankranti which is associated with the harvest of the rabi crops. Also Read - Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Gujarat's Kite Market Decks Up with Virushka, COVID-19 Themed Kites

Speaking to news agency ANI, the artisan, Anand Reddy said, “Every year, I create miniature silver or gold kite and Manjha to offer to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati after the festival. Kite and Manjha weigh 2.58 grams.” Also Read - Over 150 Birds Killed By Sharp Kite Strings During Makar Sankranti In Gujarat

The miniature gold kite Reddy made is a realistic portrayal of the real kite attached with a string and holder for the string and each part is made in gold. Meanwhile, the mask is a miniature replica of the face mask that has become the new norm due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Watch | Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Flies Kites With Kids in Delhi, Says 'It Brings Back Memories'

“This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus, I have also created a miniature face mask out of silver to create an awareness among people,” added Reddy.

Urging people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and to help India in getting rid of this pandemic, Reddy said, “Everyone must put on face masks and maintain social distance.”

Apart from being a craftsman, Reddy also runs a fast food shop near Charminar and puts up a kite stall every year on the occasion.

(With ANI inputs)