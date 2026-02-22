Home

Viral

Malaika Aroras Valentines Day celebration with 19-year-younger boyfriend Harsh Mehta goes viral - SEE PICS

Malaika Arora’s Valentine’s Day celebration with 19-year-younger boyfriend Harsh Mehta goes viral – SEE PICS

Malaika Arora rings in Valentine's Day with Harsh Mehta? Check viral pictures

Malaika Arora’s Valentine’s Day celebration with 19-year-younger boyfriend Harsh Mehta goes viral - SEE PICS

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under the radar for both their personal and professional lives. One such similar situation is with Malaika Arora. Besides her glamorous avatar, she is often seen making headlines for her relationship. She again found herself at the centre of online chatter after an unseen photo surfaced on social media, especially Reddit. The viral image has left netizens wondering whether she spent Valentine’s Day in Italy with her rumoured boyfriend, Harsh Mehta.

The Viral Trevi Fountain Photo



A Redditor shared a photo of Malaika with her new man and wrote, “Malaika’s Valentine at Trevi Fountain?? Spotted Malaika Arora with her (not so) little boyfriend at Trevi Fountain on 14th February…”

In the photo, the man is seen taking a selfie with Malaika in front of the iconic Trevi Fountain in Italy. Soon, the image went viral, triggering debates about whether the two were indeed celebrating Valentine’s Day together.

Some Instagram accounts went on to claim that the man is Harsh Mehta, a 33-year-old diamond merchant. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. It also remains unclear whether Malaika actually spent Valentine’s Day with Harsh.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Malaika On Being Linked With Men

Earlier this year, during a chat, Malaika addressed speculation about a mystery man and said, “People like talking. If you are spotted with somebody, you go out, and it becomes a huge discussion. I don’t really want to give chatter unnecessarily, too much fuel. I don’t want to do that because it really doesn’t serve any purpose.”

She continued, “Trust me, every time I have stepped out, even if it’s a longtime friend, a gay friend, a married friend, an old friend, a manager or anybody, I am immediately linked to that person. We laughed and it and joked about it. My mother calls me and asks, ‘Who is this now, baby? Who are they talking about?’ It has just become laughable.”

She added, “My relationships have always been spoken about, and they’ve always made headlines. At one point, I remember saying that my life is much more than just my personal life. It was becoming too much of a centre of attention. Unfortunately, people forget that because it doesn’t make a headline or copy. I am at that stage of life now where I don’t need to prove anything, but I need to do things that make me happy, and I want people to see that.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.