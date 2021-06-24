Patna: Just two days after the final results of the Bihar education department’s Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2019, was announced, the scorecard of one candidate has gone crazily viral on social media. The viral scorecard is of a candidate named Rishikesh Kumar and it contains scores in three subjects Urdu, Sanskrit, and Science under Paper-1 of STET, 2019. However, what is making the result viral is that the male candidate has a picture of the Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran on his scorecard. Also Read - 'Raped In Dreams': Bihar Woman Approaches Police Against Occultist

Soon after pictures of the candidate's result went viral on social media, other candidates and Opposition leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, Ritu Jaiswal took to Twitter and slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for such incidents happening with the youth. Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi wrote in Hindi, "After Sunny Leone topped in the junior engineering exam, now Anupama Parameswaran has passed the state STET exam. With scams in every exam and recruitment process, Nitish ji is destroying the future of millions of youth. He takes one decade to complete one recruitment process that is too riddled with scam.

सनी लियोनी को बिहार की जूनियर इंजीनियर परीक्षा में टॉप कराने के बाद अब मलयालम अभिनेत्री अनुपमा परमेश्वरन को #STET परीक्षा पास करवा दी है। नीतीश जी हर परीक्षा-बहाली में धाँधली करा करोड़ों युवाओं का जीवन बर्बाद कर रहे है। एक बहाली पूरा करने में एक दशक लगाते है वह भी धाँधली के साथ। https://t.co/1QJQ8ulqQ2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 24, 2021

This incident happened nearly two years after a person named ‘Sunny Leone’ topped the draft merit list for the post of junior engineer recruitment which was released by the Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in 2019.

As per a News18 report, reacting to Yadav’s jibe at the Bihar government, the ruling Janata Dal (United) leader Ghulam Gaus said that “small mistakes keep happening”, especially when the results are being announced for a large number of students. “The mistake will be rectified and we are trying our best to provide employment to a large number of people in the state,” he added.