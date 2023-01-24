Home

Malaysian Restaurant Serves Papad As ‘Asian Nachos’, Netizens Call it ‘Culinary Crime’

The viral picture shows a plate loaded with 'papad' and a dip on the side. The menu read "Asian nachos".

Kuala Lumpur: A restaurant in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur have gone viral in the social media drawing flak from netizens online for serving Papad as “Asian nachos”. A picture of the restaurant named Snitch By The Thieves’ menu featuring the ‘Asian nachos’ page is going crazily viral and being hugely mocked online as people called it a ‘culinary crime’.

The picture of the menu went viral after a Twitter user named Samantha shared it on her handle and captioned, “A culinary crime has been committed.”

A culinary crime has been committed pic.twitter.com/owYQoILSnk — samantha (@NaanSamantha) January 22, 2023

Found ithttps://t.co/9uW3UWopYS Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia — Madras Maapi (@madrasmaapi) January 22, 2023

The viral picture shows a plate loaded with ‘papad’ and a dip on the side. The menu read “Asian nachos”. It also added that the dish comprises papadam, avocado, tamarind salsa and crispy shallots as well.

Ever since the picture was shared, the post has garnered more than 586K and nearly 10K likes. According to the restaurant’s site, the “Asian Nachos” is priced at 25 Malaysian ringgits, which is approximately Rs 500.